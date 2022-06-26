Kieran McAnulty breaks Guinness World Record for longest live TV interview

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty was interviewed for more than 26 hours, provisionally breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest TV interview with Sam Rossiter- Stead at the White Swan Hotel in Greytown

Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty and local identity Sam Rossiter-Stead breezed past the Guinness World Record mark for the longest live TV and radio interviews on Sunday morning.

Parliament’s newest minister, McAnulty felt he was fading in the early morning, but injected some panache into his world record attempt with a quick shower before donning a tuxedo for the final run to the finish.

The pair talked for more than 26 hours non-stop in a studio set up in the White Swan Hotel breaking the previous TV broadcast record set by Tim Shadbolt in 2012.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Kieran McAnulty and Sam Rossiter-Stead moments after surpassing the previous Guinness World Record for the longest TV interview. Supporting on the sofa for the last run to the finish was South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen and Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson.

They were allowed to take a five-minute rest stop every hour and this was what McAnulty used to freshen up.

READ MORE:

* Racing industry ponders future without New Zealand First and Winston Peters

* Kieran McAnulty rides red wave right into historically blue Wairarapa seat

* Kieran McAnulty: winning Wairarapa 'the greatest moment of my life'



The record interview was broadcast on Wairarapa TV and Arrow FM and had cameras from Guinness recording the attempt, which would be checked and verified at a later date.

At 10am on Sunday they surpassed the previous mark and kept talking for another half hour to lock it in.

“My voice was struggling and there were definitely a couple of rough moments there,” McAnulty said.

“We were accumulating our breaks which meant that we were accounting for any technical failures and we had a bit of buffer.

“I was getting really tired, so I said I needed a bathroom break, wash my face and I was good to go again.”

Supplied The interview was held at The White Swan hotel, Greytown.

The world record interview was organised to raise money for the Wairarapa, Tararua and Central Hawke’s Bay branches of the Rural Support Trust.

Rossiter-Stead kept the momentum of the interview going throughout the night and continued to make astute and witty observations right through to the finish

“We did get a little bit hung up at one stage when Kieran got quite tired and was slumping down in his chair, and I was getting crazy texts saying ‘he’s slipping, he’s disappearing, but he came really good in the end.

“I think the shower woke him up an absolute treat.”