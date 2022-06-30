Sheep station owners reject 'woke' criticism after Country Calendar backlash

Lake Hawea Station's sheep-focused shearing practices were the subject of scorn for some Country Calendar viewers.

The owners of Lake Hawea Station are dismissing criticism of their ‘woke’ farming practices after they featured on the TV show Country Calendar.

Geoff and Justine Ross run Australasia's first certified carbon zero farm on the shores of Lake Hawea in Central Otago. They appeared on the TVNZ rural magazine show on Sunday and have been the subject of online vitriol since.

Katherine Edmond Lake Hawea Station owner Geoff Ross featured on TVNZ show Country Calendar on the weekend.

One segment of the show covered sheep shearing at the station. Viewers labelled the Ross’ practices in the shearing shed, intended to keep the sheep calm, "woke," and "PC BS". The Ross' painted the shearing board white to show any blood on the sheep, they also had mattresses placed at the bottom of the chute sheep are fed through after being shorn, to protect the animals from bruising. Classical music was played and progress monitored based on sheep experience rather than each shearer’s tally.

”Tonight was a load of woke bollocks,” one viewer commented on Twitter, “If everyone farmed like that the world would starve.”

READ MORE:

* How Lake Hawea Station became New Zealand's first carbon zero farm

* Shear delight for Country Calendar's sheep farming family



Geoff Ross rejected the criticism. “Doing nothing will not advance our sector,” he said.

“Whilst some may see it as PC BS, we see it as ways to generate premiums. In farming we should be investing ways to increase returns. Which this is.”

Katherine Edmond Lake Hawea Station sheep feeding in a regenerative agriculture paddock.

Ross said the farm will keep pursuing environmentally sustainable practices.

“In any sector, advancement only happens through trialling new methods. Agriculture currently faces multiple challenges across climate change and consumer perception.

“We believe that New Zealand has an opportunity to be a global leader in the growing of food and fibre. And in doing so, generate premiums for our farmers.”

Supplied Geoff Ross above Lake Hawea. He and his wife bought Lake Hawea Station in 2019.

The criticism was so fierce, Country Calendar responded on its Facebook page.

"We've had a huge response to the show about carbon reduction and animal welfare at Lake Hawea Station. And although it was our highest-rating episode of the year, most of your comments are negative!"

Some believe the segment showcased an unrealistic version of farming in New Zealand. One called for

"real farming" to be depicted, featuring "real people with real mortgages and real challenges".

Not all the feedback was negative.

Justine Ross said she had received 1000s of positive messages since the show aired on Sunday night. As well as some negative feedback, which she understood as farmers were doing it tough.

“Good on them for thinking outside the box and trialling things that they are passionate about,” one commenter posted on the Country Calendar Facebook page.

“And good on them for working towards improving the land for future generations, good on them for taking pride in their branding and their farm as a business also.

“I enjoyed seeing something different on the show and a farm that's not your 'traditional' way of doing things.”

Supplied Lake Hawea Station runs 10,000 merino sheep and produces carbon neutral wool.

“Well done to their conservation measures and thinking outside the box,” another viewer commented.

Ross said the aim was to educate overseas consumers who believe shearing is harmful to sheep.

“We will continue to trial new methods and open source our learnings with all.

“We are seeing higher earnings from customers for climate positive farming and are achieving similar with our animal welfare programmes.

The Ross’ started the successful 42 Below vodka company. They sold to Bacardi in 2006 as part of a $138 million investment. They also are investors in companies Ecoya and Trilogy.

Geoff Ross is a third generation farmer and said he is passionate for the agriculture sector. The couple went back farming in 2019, buying the 6500ha high country station and converting it into a carbon zero certified farm, where they now run 10,000 merino sheep.