George Clarke says new TV show, Flipping Fast, represents something of a risk

Six teams of budding property developers compete to see who can make the most profit in George Clarke's Flipping Fast.

Flipping Fast is not a programme about cars swift enough to make you want to swear. It is, in fact, a British property show in which six teams are handed £100,000 ($190,000) to develop a home over a year. The team which makes the biggest profit gets to keep the cash.

The presenter is architect George Clarke. Previously best known for fronting more conventional property programmes such as The Home Show and Amazing Spaces, he admits that presenting Flipping Fast represents something of a risk for him.

He outlines why. “Most of my stuff’s about architecture, design and home, and we don’t really normally get into the money side of stuff, other than what your build budget is. So this is a bit of a risk for me – very, very new telly.”

Supplied George Clarke has been refurbishing houses since he was in his 20s.

The 48-year-old reflects on why he was so eager to be involved with Flipping Fast.

“I’ve actually been refurbishing and developing property since I was in my early 20s, and probably not a lot of people know that. And it’s something that I’m really passionate about.

“The reason why I agreed to do Flipping Fast was because obviously there is a lot of property development that goes on out there which is cheap, badly done and not high quality. People are doing a pretty low-quality (job) for the biggest profit ever.”

However, Clarke adds, it doesn’t have to be like that.

“There are also a lot of really, really good developers out there – people like me who have done this for years who really care and really want to do a good job.”

That’s why he and fellow development gurus Scarlette and Stuart Douglas aim to teach beginners how to become property experts. That advice could prove invaluable.

“What we’re trying to do here is work with absolute novices who are desperate to be in the property game somehow,” Clarke explains.

The architect gives an example.

“One team, Ricky and Andrew from Wales, live with their mum. They think they’re going to be part of Generation Rent for a long, long time to come.

Supplied George Clarke with hosts Stuart and Scarlette Douglas on Flipping Fast

“Most of the contestants don’t even own their own property, so this was a chance for me to help and guide them along the way. I can pick them up where they’re going wrong, make sure they maintain really good standards, and make sure they do a really, really good job.”

Of course, another objective is, “Hopefully to make a bit of a profit because you’ve put in all that work. Then possibly you can buy your own house one day.”

Clarke details the qualities he is looking for in the contestants taking part in Flipping Fast.

“You’ve got to be practical, look at the numbers and see how much work a house needs.

“But also having a bit of heart is no bad thing. We’ve had many years of property development where it’s been a bit bland and boring with magnolia walls and no character.”

He carries on that, “People are more savvy now when they’re buying a house. They want to see that someone’s put a little bit of heart into it as well.”

One question about Flipping Fast might be how realistic is it to expect people to undertake such major property developments in the difficult current economic climate. But Clarke defends the premise of the show.

Supplied Bricks in the blood – Both of George Clarke’s grandfathers were builders.

“It’s very much real life because they’re in the real property market, and they’re out there doing it,” he says.

“We’ve set them a really ridiculous challenge in some ways. They’ve got to buy their first property and refurbish it for less than £100,000.

“Now if you think the average house price in the UK today is £300,000, that’s a big ask – and they’ve never done it before.”

Clarke has clearly relished working on Flipping Fast. Perhaps his enthusiasm for the programme stems from his background in the north east of England.

Both of his grandfathers were in the building trade there.

After hanging around building sites during every school holiday, at the age of just 12, Clarke knew there was only one thing he was interested in being – an architect.

“There was nothing else I ever wanted to do,” he recalls. “When most of the kids were playing with building blocks and pieces of Lego, I was actually on building sites.”

Flipping Fast, TVNZ 1, Wednesday