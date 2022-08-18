Coro Street actor shares character's fears about loneliness in old age

The Queen has paid a visit to ITV's Coronation Street set in Media City, where she spoke to long-serving cast members and crew. .

Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts, admits her latest Coronation Street storyline about the loneliness of old age and mental health issues has hit close to home for her.

“I can identify with Audrey,” Nicholls says. “I live on my own and love my independence and it is difficult for her (Audrey) having people trying to take it away.”

Audrey’s family – including Gail, Nick, David and Sarah – have been concerned about her excessive drinking but they haven’t realised the extent of Audrey’s emotional and mental state.

Supplied “There are a lot of people out there who will identify with what is happening to Audrey,” says actor Sue Nicholls (above).

“It isn’t about whether or not Audrey is drinking too much,” says Nicholls. “It is about her trying to keep her independence. I am only a couple of years younger than Audrey and I am also a lady on her own.

“It is interesting. There are a lot of people out there who will identify with what is happening to Audrey and will identify with the family’s side of things.”

In real life, Nicholls, 79, is now a widow. She had been married to fellow Coronation Street actor Mark Eden, who played the villainous Alan Bradley.

Eden and Nicholls wed in 1993 and remained together until Eden’s death on January 1 last year. He had been battling Alzheimer’s.

Like many people, Audrey is concerned about growing older and what that will entail in her life.

“Audrey is a very independent woman and she is struggling to accept that maybe she needs a little bit of help,” says Nicholls. “She wants to be in her own home on Grasmere Drive and not sleeping in one of the kids’ beds at David’s house...

“She is able bodied and has full mental capacity and she knows there may be a time when she isn’t able to look after herself but she isn’t there yet.”

Coronation Street viewers have seen Audrey in hospital where she revealed she had accidentally taken too many tablets.

But it seems it was no accident. At a belated birthday lunch with her closest friends, she confides in them about what has happened.

Supplied Audrey (Sue Nicholls) on her wedding day with her husband Alf (Bryan Mosley).

“Audrey is very sorry for what she has done,” says Nicholls of Audrey’s attempt to take her own life.

“Certainly her first reaction was to keep it from her family. Family do, and will always, mean so much to her, despite the sniping now and again.

“She also enjoys and is grateful for being independent and living happily in her own home although the one big regret that has contributed to this latest situation is a wish that dear Alfie (her late husband Alf Roberts) was still alive and there with her so that they could have grown old and equally doddery together.

“Her family, busy with their own lives, see her down and upset moments as her not being able to cope with the real world and she feels they have started treating her a bit like a child and she started to feel depressed.

“She is mostly very healthy and together but her depression seemed to take over.”

Audrey’s friends, including Ken, Roy and Rita, are gobsmacked by her revelations and feel guilty for not being aware of how bad her mental state had become. But Audrey is relieved that she has been able to talk to them about it.

Supplied “I am lucky enough to work with people of every age,” says Coronation Street actor Sue Nicholls, 79.

“Once she was able to speak with her friends, and they then opened up about their struggles, she realised how much they had helped her immensely regarding her problems,” Nicholls says.

“Now that is the message that I want people to take away from this storyline – the importance of being able to talk to people you trust about how you feel.

“Sometimes the young generation might think that anyone over 70 isn’t capable of making decisions which, in turn, can make older people lose their sense of purpose and begin to feel quite useless.

“I am lucky enough to work with people of every age. I enjoy speaking with them and taking on board what they say about issues we discuss irrespective of what age we all are.

“So I’d like to say, ‘Listen, Audrey, I’m still learning about life at 79 and I truly hope to continue’.

“I do hope this storyline helps older people reach out and start talking about how they feel and for younger people to be aware of how much the older generation still has to offer.”

