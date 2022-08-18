Home And Away's musician bad boy changes his tune

The Parata family are the first Māori whanau to join Australian soap opera Home And Away.

When aspiring musician Matt Evans joined the cast of Home And Away last year as bad boy Theo Poulos, he told the producers he really hoped he’d be given a chance to demonstrate his talents.

And they listened. Theo has just joined Summer Bay’s resident band Lyrik as its lead singer.

“I had a couple of meetings upstairs where I said that I’d love to be able to do it and they were very accepting of that,” says Evans, admitting he could not have guessed Summer Bay would get its own resident band.

“I knew that there was going to be some music that I was going to be able to bring to the character but nothing else.

“And the funny thing is, is that they kind of kept it from me. There were whispers about this band coming in but I didn’t know anything about it. I was one of the last people to find out – but it’s been amazing.”

Lyrik originally arrived in the Bay to catch up with old friend Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) but stayed on, eventually getting a permanent gig at Salt, the restaurant she co-owns with MacKenzie (Emily Weir).

The decision to put down more permanent roots did not sit well with lead singer Bob (Rob Mallett) so he quit, giving Theo – and Evans – the opportunity they had been waiting for.

The rest of the band – Kirby (Angelina Thomson), guitarist Remi (Adam Rowland) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) – welcomed Theo with open arms.

Supplied Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos on Home And Away, says, “probably no one is as driven to have a music career as I am. It’s something that I really, really want as well as acting.”

Evans, who made the top 20 on The Voice Australia 2020 under the guidance of mentor Delta Goodrem, says he quickly gelled with the trio, who all have extensive experience both as musicians and actors.

“I will say probably no one is as driven to have a music career as I am. It’s something that I really, really want as well as acting,” he says, adding he finally feels the time is right to embark on his music career while still continuing to act.

“I would love to do both, I really would. There are a lot of examples of people out there that do just that.

“I’ve almost finished my first single that I’m going to put out later this year and I’m going to do a music video for it, too. And I’ve already started writing more songs as well.

“So I’ve got the wheels going for getting my own music out there. That’s all really exciting for me and I’m just really in a happy place at the moment.”

So will fans see Lyrik perform any Matt Evans originals?

“I do not know but that’d be great. I would love that to happen. The stuff that I’m writing is really fun, sort of funky pop so I think it would work really well. Maybe I have to have some more meetings (with the writers).”

Evans made his Home And Away debut in September last year when Theo turned up in Summer Bay seeking refuge with his Aunt Leah (Ada Nicodemou) after being kicked out of home for scamming customers at his father’s car dealership by selling dodgy insurance policies.

His bad-boy ways quickly put viewers – including his own family – offside.

Supplied “My parents are the most supportive parents ever,” says Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos on Home And Away. “They know how much music means to me. It means a lot to them as well.”

“Way back, my dad said, ‘Gee, Theo’s a little s...’ or something similar,” he says, laughing.

“And my grandma was always like, ‘I’ve been saying to my friends that you’re nothing like the character’, just trying to justify that it was not me.

“I think that they were really happy to see Theo’s progression and to see that I put music in there as well because my parents are the most supportive parents ever. They know how much music means to me. It means a lot to them as well.”

Viewers also quickly changed their tune when they learnt much of Theo’s behaviour was a response to the abuse he suffered at the hands of his father.

In fact, within months of his arrival in Summer Bay, the 26 year old found himself nominated for the most popular newcomer Logie at Australia’s television awards.

“That was weird because it was like I was so not liked when I started,” he says, adding he worked with the writers to make sure the character received the understanding he deserved.

“I wanted to change and evolve the character into a way that I felt was more me, I guess.

“I’m a lot more comfortable being him now. He’s still cheeky but he’s much more sweet.”

Home And Away, TVNZ 2, weeknights