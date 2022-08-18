New Great Kiwi Bake Off co-host Pax Assadi shares his favourite treats

The new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off begins screening on TVNZ 1 on August 25.

Baking is a funny business. The results of a baking spree gone wrong can be a wobbly, crumbly, oozy mess; frustrating for the baker but highly amusing to onlookers. And the lumpen birthday cake is the stuff of family lore in many New Zealand homes.

Baking lends itself well to puns, double entendres and general sillinesses and with comedian Pax Assadi joining The Great Kiwi Bake Off kitchen, you can expect even more baking-based humour.

“Baking is inherently funny because of how difficult it is,” says Assadi. “And inevitably, funny mishaps are going to happen.

“I’m not going to give the specificity of what happens away, but chocolate does end up all over one of the contestants’ faces.”

Supplied The Great Kiwi Bake Off co-host Pax Assadi says he and co-host Hayley Sproull like to be the “voice of support” to the contestants.

Assadi freely admits he’s no baker himself and co-hosting the series hasn’t inspired him to pick up a spatula.

“Never say never but for the time being I don’t feel inspired to bake, but I do feel inspired to eat delicious baking.”

Assadi, who joins Hayley Sproull as co-host, replacing Madeleine Sami, says while he doesn’t have baking expertise, he brings something else to the Bake Off table.

“I bring LOLs. I bring joy, I bring good vibes, good energy. Honestly, I also bring the outside perspective.

“Throughout the show I asked the kinds of questions that a baking fan or someone who bakes would be like, ‘That’s such a basic question, that’s ridiculous.’

“But there are people out there who have the same questions as me, so I like to think of myself as the fish out of water, or the voice of the people that want to enjoy the show but don’t necessarily feel like they are knowledgeable in the baking sphere.”

Supplied The Great Kiwi Bake Off hosts Hayley Sproull and Pax Assadi.

The comedian, who shares two daughters aged eight and six with his wife Sholeh, says his kids are fans of reality TV and are excited to see their dad on screen in The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

“As they’re getting older, they’re getting more and more into reality competition shows. So this is super exciting for them because they get to watch their dad be on a format of a show that they really like.”

Being on TV shows such as Frickin’ Dangerous Bro, Mean Mums, 7 Days and The Project has also made him popular at the school gates when it’s time for school pick-up and drop-off – perhaps a little too popular.

“The number of kids that just scream at me, ‘You’re on TV’. I become like this weird Pakistani Pied Piper, where eight kids are just following me around yelling all the shows they’ve seen me on.”

Supplied He didn’t bake this, but he’ll gladly eat it. Pax Assadi admits co-hosting the series hasn’t sparked an interest in baking. “Never say never but for the time being I don’t feel inspired to bake, but I do feel inspired to eat delicious baking.”

The Raised By Refugees star says he does get to sample the bakers’ wares while he is wandering the kitchen, but his role is more about offering moral support – and sometimes even a helping hand.

“Hayley and I like to try and be the voice of support and the ones there to help. There were times we would physically get on to the cooking bench and actually do things for the bakers, so that they could finish whatever they were creating on time.

“I don’t know if that’s against the rules, but we did it. Because we’re not only there to be funny and to do gags, but we’re also there for the bakers.

“I don’t want to give too much away. But let’s say lots of bakers do really well and then lots of things go wrong. That is unavoidable and it happens a lot.”

While Assadi doesn’t have any homespun hobbies of his own, he has started to share in his children’s pursuits.

“The older my kids get the more crafty hobbies I start to develop. For example, my daughter has become really into origami recently. And so now I’ve found myself making all sorts of origami things. We made a house, we made a frog, we made a crane, we made envelopes.

“She’s just really into it at the moment so that’s kind of our thing.”

Pax’s top three baked treats