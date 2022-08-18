Country Calendar: Creating new opportunities for Māori landowners through ETS

Tāmata Hauhā works with the owners of Kaitoto Station to navigate the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Tāmata Hauhā is an organisation that is dedicated to helping Māori landowners navigate the Emissions Trading Scheme to use their land to earn income through carbon credits.

Lance Iwikau and Blair Jamieson founded the business in October 2021 and have already helped several farmers into the ETS programme.

One of those landowners is the Haig whānau, who own Kaitoto Station in Tikitiki, north of Gisborne, which features on this week’s Country Calendar.

Working together in partnership with the Haigs, Tāmata Hauhā has helped plant out their unproductive land to capture carbon credits.

Dan Henry Country Calendar: Lance Iwikau and Blair Jamieson of TÄmata HauhÄ.

“They have been our first partners in this space so we’ve grown together,” says Jamieson.

Jamieson (Te Rarawa, Ngapuhi, Scottish) and Iwikau were formerly at the Ministry for Primary Industries, working in Māori agribusiness, and had been looking for opportunities to put capital investment in Māori-owned land.

“Through engagements we had with a whole lot of prospective investors, it became quite clear that we could actually get the money and use the carbon in some sort of partnership, that the business takes all the liability and we pay for everything. And then we split the profits with the landowner. So we cover our debt and then landowners get half the returns.

“We’re just really happy that we’ve got investors who have seen the value of what we’re trying to do. They’re not just driven by the bottom dollar so much as that it’s a really cool chance to do something quite meaningful on whenua Māori.”

Jamieson says they work closely with landowners to determine their needs and what kind of planting will work for their properties.

“It’s basically trying to get the right tree in the right place and also the right tree for whatever they’ve asked us for.”

While doing their bit for the environment, Jamieson says for Tāmata Hauhā, it is also about opportunities for communities.

“We’re looking to help out with everything from housing to education to social issues.”