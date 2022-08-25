Farming family on the up down south on Country Calendar

Back in January 2012, Travis Leslie and Catriona Cunningham took over Kepler Farm, a sheep and cattle station in Te Anau, bordering Fiordland National Park.

Having managed a farm in Waikato, they found that farming in the deep south was a little different to what they were used to.

“It was like moving countries,” laughs Travis. “We couldn’t get much further south if we tried.”

One of the biggest differences was the use of winter cropping for animal feed. It’s a common practice but one which can lead to pugging – damage to the soil structure from stock trampling the sodden ground.

Howard Taylor Travis Leslie in the yards at Kepler Station.

Kepler Farm is owned by the state-owned enterprise Landcorp, or Pāmu. Travis says while he needs approval for big changes on the farm, Landcorp has been supportive of all Travis and Catriona’s ideas.

Several years ago, they began to remove the brassica feed crops and wintering the animals on grass and supplemental feed such as hay.

Travis says the decision to move away from winter cropping wasn’t a financial one, but based on what he felt was best for the animals’ welfare, the environment and what worked for the staff. They have now planted out half the farm in fescue grass, which is a longer grass that helps reduce pugging.

Howard Taylor Travis Leslie (rear) with wife Catriona, and children Ellen and Robbie

“It’s just changed the farm. Even now I’m surprised at how the farm has reacted. I think the biodiversity of it now is incredible. And the side benefits are that we no longer need pesticides and a lot of chemicals...

“When we started to remove crops we didn’t know how it was going to go for us. But once we got a few animals through and we saw how they reacted to it, we bought more and more into it and then we leapt into it and took the whole farm that way. The outcomes for the farm have been great, the outcomes for the animals have been great, and the outcomes for the staff have been terrific.”

Country Calendar, TVNZ 1 Sunday September 4