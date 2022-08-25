Celebrity Treasure Island returns for 2022

Local personalities compete to win $100,000 for their chosen charity in a new season of Celebrity Treasure Island.

Celebrity Treasure Island is back for season three with more local celeb castaways competing for $100,000 for their chosen charities. And, for the first time, three intruders – Mike King, Dame Susan Devoy and Ron Cribb – will enter the game, no doubt creating chaos in the camp. The pirate theme of past seasons has also been ditched, in favour of an Indiana Jones-style setting as contestants try to solve the legend of the missing cargo. Karen O’Leary, Melodie Robinson and Siobhan Marshall reveal why they agreed to compete in this year’s event and how they think they will cope.

Supplied Karen O'Leary says she has an irrational fear of moths. “So if any moth comes out to our camp, I will be shrieking like no one has ever heard before.”

Karen O’Leary

Actor and comedian

Charity: Mary Potter Hospice

Why did you want to be part of CTI?

I saw it as an opportunity to try something new, to meet a whole new bunch of people and create new relationships (which I always enjoy), and an opportunity to make myself a little bit terrified as well.

Why did you choose your charity?

Death doesn’t discriminate – whether you’re old or young, the whole gamut – so I think the work they do for families during that time, making it as comfortable as they can and as inclusive as possible, is amazing. My dad does have cancer, which is not going to go away, so that brings it even closer to home because I’m aware that is something that is going to happen in my future at some stage.

Tell us whether you think you can win, and why.

Yes, I can win. Of course, I can win. Of course, I can win. I could win because everyone else gets eliminated – that would be why.

What (or who) will you miss most while you’re away on the island?

I’ll miss my son, Melvyn. I was going to say my partner, but she’s away in LA so I already miss her. Melvyn, definitely – my mum and dad and my sisters. My family.

How will you cope without your creature comforts?

Obviously, there is no pub on this island so I will miss going for a pint – but I’ll just look forward to the one I’ll have when I finish (if I win), in one month (a whole month).

Do you have any phobias? Or fears?

I do – an irrational fear of moths. So if any moth comes out to our camp, I will be shrieking like no one has ever heard before. So, hopefully, there are no moths. I guess I have a fear of people not liking me.

Supplied Melodie Robinson believes she can take out the Celebrity Treasure Island grand prize. “I’m mentally tough, I’m good at puzzles but, most importantly, I’m a team player.”

Melodie Robinson

Former Black Fern and TV sports presenter

Charity: The Rugby Foundation

Why did you want to be part of CTI?

This is a very complicated question to answer because I have a settled career. I’m GM of sports and events at TVNZ. I don’t need to do this. But I thought it’s been a couple of crappy years, we’ve all been struggling a wee bit and I ended up watching this last year and thought, ‘That was so positive’. It changed my view of Celebrity Treasure Island. It was a huge amount of fun. So I’m here to push myself out of my comfort zone.

Why did you choose your charity?

They are an organisation – in fact the only organisation apart from the New Zealand Public Health system and ACC – who support injured rugby players. That’s spinal injuries. They’ll come in and support the family and they will help that person for the rest of their lives.

Do you think you can win, and why?

I can win this because I’ve been around for a long time. I’m mentally tough, I’m good at puzzles but, most importantly, I’m a team player. So I will support my teammates the whole way through. I also want a woman to win, so I’m highly motivated for that reason as we’ve had two guys win – so if it’s not me, I will support a woman to win this comp.

What role do you think you’ll take on in camp?

I will be nurturing. I will ask a lot of questions about people to get to know people. I will probably help other people, I would say. If I’m in a one-on-one against one of the other team members, then I’ll be a mongrel and try to take them out.

What (or who) will you miss most while you’re away on the island?

I will miss my dog (Basil Brush), my children (Jensen and Freddy) and my husband (Marcus) – in that order.

How will you cope with limited food rations?

I hate camping, so that’s going to suck. I don’t mind not eating because I’ve got a such a big fat tyre around my guts that I’ve brought some extra store with me. So we’ll be sweet with no food.

Supplied Siobhan Marshall is getting out of her comfort zone for Celebrity Treasure Island. “It’s always been a joke of mine that I’d be the worst contestant on Survivor.”

Siobhan Marshall

Actor

Charity: SPAW – South Pacific Animal Welfare

Why did you want to be part of CTI?

It’s always been a joke of mine that I’d be the worst contestant on Survivor because I’m so white – I burn, I get cold sores, I’m scared of the ocean, I’m scared of sharks, I don’t like cold water... so why did I do it? To get out of my comfort zone. I have two little kids and thought, “It would be really nice not to be Mummy for a little bit and only thinking about keeping two little human beings alive. It would be nice not to have that responsibility...” I feel bad saying that, but everyone who is a mum goes, ‘Yes’.

Why did you choose your charity?

I’m supporting them because the work they do – sending vets to the Pacific Islands, where some don’t have any to help suffering animals – is so important. As an animal lover, it’s great to know they are being looked after in times of need.

What role do you think you’ll take on in camp?

Not cooking. What are the roles? I don’t know. I’m a really good napper, so I’ll be able to pass time well. Probably the mediator. I’m always the mediator with friends and family, so probably mediator.

What is your biggest strength/asset to your team?

This is really hard. I like puzzles. That’s probably it. I’m not very physical – I’m not strong. I’m not a good swimmer and I’m slow. So probably not anything physically. But I might surprise myself. I’ve been going running and practising balancing on stuff – so I might surprise myself.

What (or who) will you miss most while you’re away on the island?

My family – Millen, Remmie, three, and Ru, eight months.

Strangest thing you’ve packed?

My breast pump.

Do you have any annoying habits your campmates should know about?

Probably the breast pump will be annoying because it has this squeaking sound, so if I’m trying to do it sneakily under my sheet in bed – the noise will be annoying.

How will you cope on limited food rations?

I don’t know. I can get really dopey when I haven’t eaten – I get really stupid. I can get hangry too. I actually love rice and beans, so that’s OK.

The Competitors

Alex King – Radio host and singer

Charity: I Am Hope

Cam Mansel – Radio host

Charity: Music Helps

Cassie Roma – Entrepreneur and TV presenter

Charity: Make A Wish

Courtenay Louise – Actor

Charity: Voices Of Hope

Dylan Schmidt – Olympic trampolinist

Charity: The Special Olympics

Eds Eramiha – Actor

Charity: The Mental Health Foundation

Elvis Lopeti – Dancer/TikTok star

Charity: Sisters United Trust

Guy Montgomery – Comedian

Charity: Auckland City Mission

Iyia Liu – Entrepreneur and TV personality

Charity: Ronald McDonald House Auckland

Jesse Tuke – Sports commentator

Charity: Live Ocean

Dr Joel Rindelaub – Scientist

Charity: South Auckland House Of Science

Lynette Forday – Actor

Charity: Sticks‘n’Stones

Mike King – Mental Health advocate

Charity: Gumboot Friday

Perlina Lau – Actor

Charity: Duffy Books In Homes

Ron Cribb – Former All Black

Charity: Stand For Children and Odice Alliance Health Plus

Shimpal Lelisi – Actor

Charity: Women’s Refuge

Dame Susan Devoy – Former world squash champion and Race Relations Commissioner

Charity: The Aunties

Te Kohe Tuhaka – Actor/producer

Charity: Water Safety New Zealand