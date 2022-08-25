Celebrity Treasure Island returns for 2022
Celebrity Treasure Island is back for season three with more local celeb castaways competing for $100,000 for their chosen charities. And, for the first time, three intruders – Mike King, Dame Susan Devoy and Ron Cribb – will enter the game, no doubt creating chaos in the camp. The pirate theme of past seasons has also been ditched, in favour of an Indiana Jones-style setting as contestants try to solve the legend of the missing cargo. Karen O’Leary, Melodie Robinson and Siobhan Marshall reveal why they agreed to compete in this year’s event and how they think they will cope.
Karen O’Leary
Actor and comedian
Charity: Mary Potter Hospice
Why did you want to be part of CTI?
I saw it as an opportunity to try something new, to meet a whole new bunch of people and create new relationships (which I always enjoy), and an opportunity to make myself a little bit terrified as well.
Why did you choose your charity?
Death doesn’t discriminate – whether you’re old or young, the whole gamut – so I think the work they do for families during that time, making it as comfortable as they can and as inclusive as possible, is amazing. My dad does have cancer, which is not going to go away, so that brings it even closer to home because I’m aware that is something that is going to happen in my future at some stage.
Tell us whether you think you can win, and why.
Yes, I can win. Of course, I can win. Of course, I can win. I could win because everyone else gets eliminated – that would be why.
What (or who) will you miss most while you’re away on the island?
I’ll miss my son, Melvyn. I was going to say my partner, but she’s away in LA so I already miss her. Melvyn, definitely – my mum and dad and my sisters. My family.
How will you cope without your creature comforts?
Obviously, there is no pub on this island so I will miss going for a pint – but I’ll just look forward to the one I’ll have when I finish (if I win), in one month (a whole month).
Do you have any phobias? Or fears?
I do – an irrational fear of moths. So if any moth comes out to our camp, I will be shrieking like no one has ever heard before. So, hopefully, there are no moths. I guess I have a fear of people not liking me.
Melodie Robinson
Former Black Fern and TV sports presenter
Charity: The Rugby Foundation
Why did you want to be part of CTI?
This is a very complicated question to answer because I have a settled career. I’m GM of sports and events at TVNZ. I don’t need to do this. But I thought it’s been a couple of crappy years, we’ve all been struggling a wee bit and I ended up watching this last year and thought, ‘That was so positive’. It changed my view of Celebrity Treasure Island. It was a huge amount of fun. So I’m here to push myself out of my comfort zone.
Why did you choose your charity?
They are an organisation – in fact the only organisation apart from the New Zealand Public Health system and ACC – who support injured rugby players. That’s spinal injuries. They’ll come in and support the family and they will help that person for the rest of their lives.
Do you think you can win, and why?
I can win this because I’ve been around for a long time. I’m mentally tough, I’m good at puzzles but, most importantly, I’m a team player. So I will support my teammates the whole way through. I also want a woman to win, so I’m highly motivated for that reason as we’ve had two guys win – so if it’s not me, I will support a woman to win this comp.
What role do you think you’ll take on in camp?
I will be nurturing. I will ask a lot of questions about people to get to know people. I will probably help other people, I would say. If I’m in a one-on-one against one of the other team members, then I’ll be a mongrel and try to take them out.
What (or who) will you miss most while you’re away on the island?
I will miss my dog (Basil Brush), my children (Jensen and Freddy) and my husband (Marcus) – in that order.
How will you cope with limited food rations?
I hate camping, so that’s going to suck. I don’t mind not eating because I’ve got a such a big fat tyre around my guts that I’ve brought some extra store with me. So we’ll be sweet with no food.
Siobhan Marshall
Actor
Charity: SPAW – South Pacific Animal Welfare
Why did you want to be part of CTI?
It’s always been a joke of mine that I’d be the worst contestant on Survivor because I’m so white – I burn, I get cold sores, I’m scared of the ocean, I’m scared of sharks, I don’t like cold water... so why did I do it? To get out of my comfort zone. I have two little kids and thought, “It would be really nice not to be Mummy for a little bit and only thinking about keeping two little human beings alive. It would be nice not to have that responsibility...” I feel bad saying that, but everyone who is a mum goes, ‘Yes’.
Why did you choose your charity?
I’m supporting them because the work they do – sending vets to the Pacific Islands, where some don’t have any to help suffering animals – is so important. As an animal lover, it’s great to know they are being looked after in times of need.
What role do you think you’ll take on in camp?
Not cooking. What are the roles? I don’t know. I’m a really good napper, so I’ll be able to pass time well. Probably the mediator. I’m always the mediator with friends and family, so probably mediator.
What is your biggest strength/asset to your team?
This is really hard. I like puzzles. That’s probably it. I’m not very physical – I’m not strong. I’m not a good swimmer and I’m slow. So probably not anything physically. But I might surprise myself. I’ve been going running and practising balancing on stuff – so I might surprise myself.
What (or who) will you miss most while you’re away on the island?
My family – Millen, Remmie, three, and Ru, eight months.
Strangest thing you’ve packed?
My breast pump.
Do you have any annoying habits your campmates should know about?
Probably the breast pump will be annoying because it has this squeaking sound, so if I’m trying to do it sneakily under my sheet in bed – the noise will be annoying.
How will you cope on limited food rations?
I don’t know. I can get really dopey when I haven’t eaten – I get really stupid. I can get hangry too. I actually love rice and beans, so that’s OK.
The Competitors
Alex King – Radio host and singer
Charity: I Am Hope
Cam Mansel – Radio host
Charity: Music Helps
Cassie Roma – Entrepreneur and TV presenter
Charity: Make A Wish
Courtenay Louise – Actor
Charity: Voices Of Hope
Dylan Schmidt – Olympic trampolinist
Charity: The Special Olympics
Eds Eramiha – Actor
Charity: The Mental Health Foundation
Elvis Lopeti – Dancer/TikTok star
Charity: Sisters United Trust
Guy Montgomery – Comedian
Charity: Auckland City Mission
Iyia Liu – Entrepreneur and TV personality
Charity: Ronald McDonald House Auckland
Jesse Tuke – Sports commentator
Charity: Live Ocean
Dr Joel Rindelaub – Scientist
Charity: South Auckland House Of Science
Lynette Forday – Actor
Charity: Sticks‘n’Stones
Mike King – Mental Health advocate
Charity: Gumboot Friday
Perlina Lau – Actor
Charity: Duffy Books In Homes
Ron Cribb – Former All Black
Charity: Stand For Children and Odice Alliance Health Plus
Shimpal Lelisi – Actor
Charity: Women’s Refuge
Dame Susan Devoy – Former world squash champion and Race Relations Commissioner
Charity: The Aunties
Te Kohe Tuhaka – Actor/producer
Charity: Water Safety New Zealand