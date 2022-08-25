The sporting life of Te Ao Toa's Erena Mikaere

Erena Mikaere (Te Arawa, Tuhourangi) is a presenter on local sports show Te Ao Toa (Whakaata Māori, Sunday). She is an accomplished netballer, playing top level here and in Australia, and has been a Silver Fern. Erena lives in Rotorua and she recently had her hair shaved by Black Fern and fellow Te Ao Toa presenter Stacey Fluhler to raise awareness for Brain Tumour Support NZ.

How does performing for the camera compare with playing netball in front of a crowd?

I don’t think it’s so much performing because all it is, is really giving your energy for a bit and I honestly say to my friends, it doesn’t feel like working because I get to be myself. I talk about things that I love which is sport.

How sporty are you in your own life?

I play for Waikato-Bay Of Plenty Magic. We train all day every day nearly. Well we have a couple of days off. But I really enjoy training. I work out in a boxing gym here in Rotorua and, honestly, I just try my hand at everything. Some days I think I’m a boxer. Other days I do jiu jitsu at the local jiu jitsu place. I just enjoy sport. I love the competitiveness, I love being in a team sport and then, you know, creating relationships with people. I enjoy watching my daughter’s sport.

Does your daughter play netball and are you the coach?

She does. She’s actually a goal shoot. I haven’t told her that she’s probably going to be better than me. She’s 12, going on 13. She’s got unbelievable height. Luckily for us we have my parents who help me with her because of all the sport and stuff but I’m not her coach. Although when I’m on the sideline she must think I’m trying to be her coach. But she’s very coachable. So she’s easy. She’s got a great coach and I love that she learns from other people. She’s got years ahead of her. When I’ve finished netball, I’m going to be yelling at her things she can learn as well.

You’ve played for the Silver Ferns. What was it like playing netball at that level?

It was unbelievable. So I grew up in my earlier years with the likes of all the Silver Ferns like Casey (Kopua), Irene (van Dyk), Laura (Langman). They were all in the Magic when I first made the Magic. Noeline (Taurua) was the coach. So it wasn’t foreign to me. It was like a sense of home because the same girls were there and I had a coach that I knew. It was that whole pride of putting the dress on. Putting it on was to make my family and my iwi, where I come from, proud.

Supplied Erena Mikaere is an accomplished netballer and a presenter of Te Ao Toa on Whakaata Māori.

Where were you born and raised?

Rotorua. I spent every moment here. My parents thought I wouldn’t be the one to leave home or Rotorua but I was the first to go. I went to Invercargill, then I went to Perth then the Sunshine Coast then Auckland, then came back home.

How would your friends describe you?

I’ve been talking to my best friends in the last three days and I think they would just say a good friend. Just recently, because of what I’ve done with shaving my hair, I think they would say brave.

What is it like not having long hair?

I played my first game of netball without my hair last night. People have different identity things and mine was my hair and playing netball. But I know there is more to me. But in the middle of it (the netball game), I was trying to tie up my hair in a ponytail but I didn’t have any (hair). The sweat regulates through your head and it must just sit in your hair. But it was just dripping down my face and I was like, ‘What is going on? What do I look like?’.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to play for the Magic and I wanted to be a teacher like my primary school teacher who was really cool.

What is your favourite way to relax?

I love the water. In the summer I love the cold water but currently I love the hot pools here and the thermal baths.

Erena Mikaere loves:

My daughter. She’s an amazing child and that’s my baby. She’s my favourite human. I love all my family and friends too.

The water. It’s cleansing, it’s cleaning, it’s healing. My star sign is cancer; that’s probably why (I love the water).

Food. I love my dad’s raw fish and I love trying good food from around the world.

Erena Mikaere hates: