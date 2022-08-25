Shortland Street serial killer rides back into town in The Brokenwood Mysteries

Local drama The Brokenwood Mysteries returns for season eight on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+.

When the prison doors slammed shut on Ferndale’s nurse Kylie Brown, Kerry-Lee Dewing, who played the serial killer, disappeared from New Zealand screens.

However, two years on the Shortland Street favourite has struck gold with a lead role in this week’s Western-themed episode of The Brokenwood Mysteries.

Dewing, who filmed around 700 episodes as Kylie in her nearly eight years on Shortland Street, says she needed time out after that demanding final year when Kylie descended into madness.

“I lived and breathed that journey with her, so initially it absolutely was a huge thing to kind of step away from (the character) and come to terms with what life was like outside (Shortland Street),” she says from Sydney, where she moved not long after filming those final scenes.

READ MORE:

* Shortland Street heralds a new Dawn

* Te Kohe Tuhaka finds life after The Dead Lands

* Shortland Street actor has a shot at redemption



“Most of my adulthood to that point – most of 20s up until my 30s – was in that space.

“It was kind of a coming to terms with who I am now.

“I used that initial time just to kind of decompress and breathe and get some perspective.”

She also set about building herself a new life across the Tasman.

“I think there’s something so refreshing and exciting about moving to a new place,” Dewing says. “I moved from South Africa to New Zealand and I think maybe I’ve got a taste for it.

Supplied Kerry-Lee Dewing, who plays cowgirl Jane Fergusson in The Brokenwood Mysteries, is now living in Sydney and says, “I’m just kind of feeling it and figuring out what makes me happy.”

“I didn’t put any expectations on myself and just allowed the city to kind of guide me, to just be available for whatever comes up.

“I was coaching fitness for a little bit and then I stepped into the world of property management. I’m just kind of feeling it and figuring out what makes me happy.”

While fans frequently use social media to reminisce about Kylie Brown and call for her return, Dewing says she doesn’t miss the character that made her one of New Zealand television’s most recognised faces.

“I don’t particularly miss her because she’s still very much alive and in me,” Dewing says.

“It sounds kind of corny to say, but I think about and reflect on her and her journey and that escalation towards that final crescendo.”

Would she like to reprise the role?

“Never say never.”

Meanwhile, Dewing is still gutted that her original plan to return to New Zealand television in 2021 as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, ended up falling victim to the Covid-19 epidemic.

“I’d met my dance partner, I’d learnt a couple of dances, I tried on the shoes, I’d started researching outfits for the different looks and the music,” Dewing says.

“Then it was just kind of off and on and off and on until finally it was off. It was disappointing. I would have learned something new, in terms of the styles of dance. It would have been live television and it just would have been an exciting challenge.”

Dewing says she doesn’t like sitting still for too long and relishes any opportunity to learn new skills.

Supplied Line dancing and shooting a gun were two of the new skills Kerry-Lee Dewing had to learn for her role in The Brokenwood Mysteries.

“That’s what’s exciting about being an actor – and with Brokenwood it was line dancing, being in and around horses and shooting a gun,” she says, of the new skills she can now add to her resume.

In this week’s episode, Good As Gold, a 160-year-old family feud over gold becomes the main motive for murder when modern-day cowgirl Jane Fergusson (Dewing) is gunned down in cold blood.

Also in the cast are Josh McKenzie (La Brea, Filthy Rich), Shortland Street’s Jess Holly Bates and veteran Aussie-Kiwi actor Roy Billing.

Plus, this country’s most famous cowgirl Lisa Chappell, who played Claire McLeod in McLeod’s Daughters, also saddles up for the country-and-western crime caper.

On top of that, it really is an all-singing, all-dancing episode.

There’s a cameo from local country music star Tami Neilson, who performs Ten Tonne Truck and Beyond The Stars, her new song with Willie Nelson.

Meanwhile, lead actor Neill Rea (aka the country-music-loving Detective Sergeant Mike Shepherd) makes his line-dancing debut as well as investigating the murder with his sidekicks – Detectives Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland) and Daniel Chalmers (Jarod Rawiri).

“Jane’s history is particularly complex. As a result there was a lot to sort of play with and navigate in each scene so that was fun to do,” Dewing says, of being able to tap back into her acting skills.

“And then there was working with South Pacific Pictures (the production company behind Shortland Street) and all the people there that I knew.

“It was like a homecoming in more ways than one. It was just a really beautiful experience.”

The Brokenwood Mysteries, TVNZ 1, Sunday (September 4)