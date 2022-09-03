Dr Joel Rindelaub is flying the flag for 'cool nerds'

When he’s not beavering away as an analytical chemist at the University of Auckland, you might find Dr Joel Rindelaub shooting a Covid education video in a cheap motel, wearing unreasonable 80s mirror shades and singing “Isolation rules the nation!” in a robot voice like a budget Daft Punk.

The self-described “academic/ athlete/ author/ actor” will do whatever it takes to get important health messages across; Hilary Barry is probably still recovering from a Seven Sharp live cross where Rindelaub strapped on a facemask, popped his shirt buttons to reveal a “Warning: I’m Partying Very Hard” T-shirt and started dancing like a malfunctioning meerkat.

Rindelaub has also written for Paste pop-culture mag in the States, dabbled in “nerd-core” rapping, and as he tells Grant Smithies, recently became the first scientist ever to join the cast of Celebrity Treasure Island.

READ MORE:

* Celebrity Treasure Island: A play-by-play breakdown of the new teaser

* Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

* Covid-19: A guide to looking after yourself - or someone else with Omicron - at home



Where did it all start for you?

I grew up in Minnesota, US, where it’s winter for, like, half the year. Let’s just say it’s severely cold. I was raised in the snow. Even at daycare when you’re a wee tyke, if they get sick of you, they’ll just drop you off at the rink to tire yourself out.

Prince was from Minnesota, right?

Oh, yeah! I was at a party at Prince’s house about a week before he died. He often used to host events at Paisley Park so I just showed up and they let me in. He made a brief appearance, and I played some pool on his purple velvet pool table. There was a DJ. It was cool!

Is it true that you moved to New Zealand to play ice hockey then accidentally got a real job at the University of Auckland?

That is accurate. I came out here in 2017 to play hockey for the Botany Swarm, then applied for a research fellow position. I don’t think I was their first choice, but the other person turned them down, so it was me by default. I think it worked out for all parties.

Supplied “We might be nerds, but we can be cool nerds, too.”

What attracted you to science?

I’ve always been a nerd at heart. Going into uni, I was a mathematics major first and deep into the theory. But if you solve a really hard maths problem, you pat yourself on the back and move on, and if you solve a really hard chemistry equation, you might have a new treatment for cancer. Chemistry had more application to real life and human health, which seemed more important.

It feels like genuine hard-won expertise is under-valued these days, and anyone with an internet connection seems to think their own shonky “research“ is as valid as advice from doctors, scientists and health professionals.

Oh, yeah! Everyone has a doctorate from Google now. On one hand, people are asking more questions, which is an important part of what drives scientific discovery, but then a lot of people don’t understand academic sources or know how to make a reasoned critical analysis, so they just latch onto whatever they find online that supports ideas they already hold.

You were online supporting Dr. Siouxsie Wiles recently, noting that she had done life-saving work while “inspiring a whole generation of science nerds”. Why is that important?

Siouxsie is a great science communicator while also being unapologetically herself. She taught me that you can still embrace your wacky weirdness while you get important public health messages across. That helps break stereotypes.

When you hear “scientist”, people often think of a mumbling old dude in a white coat, whereas scientists are often passionate and diverse people working hard for the public good. We might be nerds, but we can be cool nerds, too.

You are well known for your luxurious mullet, which falls halfway between trailer-park bogan and 1980s hair-metal guitarist.

It’s a winning look, right? It’s the perfect amalgamation of business and party. I think it’s this look that gets me little acting roles now and then, playing an extra on Shortland Street or whatever. I’m type-cast, though. Any time they need a background guy with an 80s look, I get the call.

Your latest TV gig is as a contestant on Celebrity Treasure Island.

To be honest, I didn’t know I was technically a celebrity until they emailed me. You usually don’t get research scientists doing anything as absurd as reality TV, but I thought it would be good to bring an analytical scientific perspective to a show like this.

I could be doing team challenges in the sand while also raising money for my chosen charity, House Of Science, which brings hands-on science demonstration kits directly into primary school classrooms that are often severely underfunded in New Zealand.

What next for you?

First and foremost, I’ll be focusing on my real job. I’m doing a lot of work on air quality and the various chemicals we’re all breathing in. We’re looking at things such as microplastics in the air, tiny aerosol particles in indoor environments, and weird background levels of illicit drugs in the air around Auckland CBD.

We’re trying to better understand various sources of air pollution, which has been named by the World Health Organisation as the number one environmental threat to human health, increasing your risk of lung cancer, heart disease, strokes and impaired cognitive development. Aside from that, there’s a few other plans I can’t talk about yet. Let’s just say I’m going to keep bringing science into your living room in new and exciting ways.

Celebrity Treasure Island premieres Monday on TVNZ 2.