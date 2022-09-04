Netflix has found The Crown's Prince William and Kate Middleton

Netflix’s flagship royal drama The Crown has cast three unknown actors to play Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Although the fifth season is not set to air till November, casting for the sixth and final season is already well underway with casting calls having gone out for some of the younger royals in March this year.

According to industry spies Deadline, the future King will be portrayed by two actors: Teenager Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey as the older prince. Kate will be played by Meg Bellamy.

None of the actors has worked in TV before, and this will be Bellamy’s first professional role.

The “exhaustive” casting process, which involved a social media call out and self-taped auditions, sees the three unknowns joining a cast that includes veterans of the big and small screens, Imelda Staunton, and Jonathan Pryce, Marvel’s Elizabeth Debicki, and The Wire’s Dominic West.

Netflix/Supplied Rufus Kampa, Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy have been cast in season 6 of The Crown.

The Crown has famously aged characters up by swapping out actors to reflect the period at the heart of the season. To date, Queen Elizabeth has been played by Claire Foy and Olivia Coleman for seasons 1-4, and Staunton for season 5-6.

Although he oly appears in two seasons, this announcement brings the number of actors to play William to three – a very young William will appear at the end of season 5, played by Senan West, the son of Dominic West, who replaces Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles in that season.

Although the season 6 casting call included a search for actors to play Prince Harry, no one has been confirmed for that role yet.

Telling a dramatised version of the story of the royal family since Queen Elizabeth’s ascent to the throne in the 50s, The Crown has now almost caught up with the real world.

Alex Bailey/Netflix Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth season of The Crown.

Season 4 dealt with Prince Charles and Diana Spencer’s 80s wedding and tumultuous relationship. Season 5 will likely deal with events around the Gulf War, and possibly Diana’s death in Paris in 1997.

Season 6 will be the final season of the show.