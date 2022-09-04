'Ultra-passionate' Wellington Paranormal fan Mark Hamill wants more

Once again, it's a mix of the weird and wonderful... all coated in a very dry dusting of Kiwi humour.

He once saved a galaxy far, far away, now Star Wars’ Mark Hamill might have saved Kiwi comedy Wellington Paranormal – after tweeting his support for a “season seven” of the defunct show.

Responding to series creator Jemaine Clement on Twitter, the sci-fi legend called the show “perfect in every way and straight-up genius”.

“Looking forward to Season 7,” he tweeted with a prayer emoji, calling himself “an ultra-passionate @WellyParanormal fan”.

After a bit of back and forward with the fans, Clement replied, “I’m not against that idea.”

“It is so weird when you find out these people watch the show,” Wellington Paranormal star Mike Minogue said, on a call from Auckland.

TVNZ Mark Hamill as his most iconic role, Luke Skywalker, and as Jim the vampire in What We Do In The Shadows.

"I was telling my wife, when I was seven I took all the neighbourhood kids to the cinema to see Empire Strikes Back, because I'd seen the poster was up. It wasn't on, it was just the poster, so they hated my guts.

"You've got such a long history [knowing that star] that for him to Tweet even such a small thing, it's just fun – no, don't say fun, it won't read well, it reads like I'm a dick."

Wellington Paranormal is a comedy spinoff of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 film What We Do In The Shadows.

It follows the exploits of Officers Minogue (Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and their long-suffering sergeant played by Maaka Pohatu as they wage a one-squad war against the supernatural forces assailing Te Whanganui-a-tara – Wellington.

The duo also got in on the Twitter love-off, with Minogue telling Hamill: “Should you ever visit Wellington @OfficerOLearyNZ and I will have to insist you keep that fancy light-taser holstered. And I’ll need a turn.”

O’Leary replied: “It’s my week with the light-taser.”

Supplied Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary in Wellington Paranormal

Joking aside, fans, “should be prepared for something else coming along”, Minogue said.

“It's just a matter of what form it takes, whether it's going to the US, or a feature, or more of the TV series.

“I think Jemaine loves the TV series and making things here because it's just so much easier here, comparatively.”

Minogue thinks Hamill likely discovered the show after appearing in season 2 of another What We Do In The Shadows spinoff, the What We Do In The Shadows TV show, as Jim the Vampire, who claims that Laszlo (Matt Berry) owes him 200 years worth of rent money.

While a movie would be “great”, Minogue’s dream is to see officers Minogue and O’Leary on the mean streets of Staten Island with the What We Do In The Shadows TV show cast.

"I always like to imagine Minogue and O'Leary joining the Swat team over in the States – although I think having an AR15 might go to Minogue’s head."

The fourth – possibly final, but maybe not – season of Wellington Paranormal dropped in February 2022.

You can watch all four seasons on TVNZ OnDemand.