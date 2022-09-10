The women (and two men) who played the Queen in TV and film

Some of the most memorable performances of The Queen.

Amongst the many tributes to The Queen after her death on Friday morning, one of the most moving was issued by actor Dame Helen Mirren, who played her in 2006’s The Queen.

“I am proud to be an Elizabethan,” Mirren wrote. “We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

It can’t be easy stepping into the patent leather pumps of the most famous woman on earth, especially when she was still alive, and yet at least 20 performers – including two men – have tried. It’s a testament to the elusive nature of the Monarch, that each of them has created a very different version of Elizabeth, from sweet-natured war-time girl about town, to comedy pastiche, to icy matriarch.

Still, each performance has tried to paint a picture of the monarch as a person, rather than a figurehead. We’ll let you decide if they have been successful. Here are 20 memorable performances of our late monarch:

Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman, Imelda Staunton, The Crown (2016-present)

Netflix/Supplied Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman and Imeda Staunton as Elizabeth II at three very different stages of her life on The Crown

By the time the curtain falls on Netflix’s flagship show about the life and times of Queen Elizabeth, three of the UK’s most celebrated actors will have played Her Majesty.

Foy’s performance as the young Queen garnered her a Bafta nomination, two Emmy wins, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Oscar winner Coleman, won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a pair of Screen Actors Guild Awards for the show, too. The royal baton is handed to Oscar nominated, Bafta award-winning actor Imelda Staunton in the upcoming season.

Writer Peter Morgan has called the series a “love letter” to the Queen, and expected the production of season five, which got underway just weeks ago, would pause for about a week out of respect for the royal family.

Helen Mirren, The Queen (2006)

SUPPLIED/Supplied Helen Mirren: “I am proud to be an Elizabethan,”

Mirren won an Oscar for her role in this character sketch of the monarch in personal and public crisis, prising her in her acceptance speech for "her dignity, her sense of duty and her hairstyle".

The actor was famously “too busy” to meet the Queen in person in 2007 due to filming in the US.

The critically acclaimed Stephen Frears film paved the way for The Crown to go behind the velvet curtain and dramatise the life of the “real” woman.

Supplied Helen Mirren on stage as The Queen in The Audience.

In 2013, Mirren also played The Queen at the Gielgud Theatre, London in The Audience. Written by the British playwright and screenwriter Peter Morgan, The Audience teases a tense narrative from weekly meetings between the Queen and her prime ministers – a motif used extensively by The Crown.

Kristen Scott-Thomas has played the role at the Apollo in London in 2015.

Stella Gonet, Spencer (2021)

Supplied Stella Gonet as a nightmarish version of The Queen in the hallucinatory Spencer.

In this hallucinatory retelling of Princess Diana’s break from the royal family – which controversially starred Kristen Stewart as Diana – Gonet’s Queen Elizabeth is a somewhat ominous and icy presence.

The Scots actor has been a stalwart of British period drama since the 80s, and is best known for her turn as Jayne Grayson on long-running UK medical dramas Casualty and Holby City from 1986 to 2009.

Jeannette Charles, National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985), The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988), Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Supplied Jeanette Charles, centre, has played The Queen more often than any other performer. She’s shown here in National Lampoon’s European Vacation with Peter Hugo as Prince Charles, left and Julie Wooldrideg, right, as Princess Diana.

No one has played Queen Elizabeth more often than Charles. The UK impersonator has been doing the Queen on TV and the big screen since 1974, when she appeared in German TV movie Loriots Telecabinet. She has played the Queen 37 times.

The go-to Elizabeth impersonator in the 80s, Charles’ final appearance as The Queen was in 2010 in a short film called Write the Future. Born in 1927, she is just one year younger than the Queen. She retired in 2010.

Freya Wilson, The King’s Speech (2010)

SUPPLIED/Supplied Ramona Marquez, left, as Princess Margaret, and Freya Wilson as Princess Elizabeth, with their nannies in The King’s Speech.

Wilson plays the young princess Elizabeth, first in line to the throne, in this film about her shy father’s struggle to cope with public speaking after being thrust into public life by his brother Edward’s abdication.

The young actress went on to portray Violette Selfridge in the TV series Mr Selfridge, opposite Jeremy Piven.

Olivia Coleman, Hyde Park On Hudson (2012)

Supplied Olivia Coleman playing the Queen for the first time in Hyde Park oh Hudson.

Olivia is only one of two women on the list who’ve played the Queen more than once in different productions – Helen Mirren and Jeanette Charles are the others.

In this film, she plays a more lighthearted version of the young Queen, who must navigate a rocky political relationship with US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt, played by Bill Murray, during a state visit to the US.

Jane Alexander, William & Catherine: A Royal Romance (2011)

Supplied Jane Alexander as her majesty in the entirely forgettable William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.

It’s a pity Alexander only got to play the Queen in this saccharine made for TV drivel, because she’s a consummate performer who can turn from sweet to steely on a dime. She doesn’t get to stretch her acting legs much in this romantic farce of a film, unfortunately.

Emma Thompson, Walking The Dogs (2012)

Stuff Emma Thompson relived Queen Elizabethâs worst nightmare, the 1982 palace break-in, in Walking The Dogs.

Emma Thompson relived QEII’s worst nightmare in Walking The Dogs: the 1982 palace break-in.

Playing a more compassionate Elizabeth than you might expect in this dramatisation of the real-life event, where self-styled "champion safe-breaker" Michael Fagen broke into the Queen’s bedroom by jumping the fence at Buckingham Palace, Thompson shines.

Sarah Gadon, A Royal Night Out (2015)

SUPPLIED/Supplied Sarah Gadon as Princess Elizabeth, left, and Bel Powley as Princess Margaret in A Royal Night Out.

Gadon plays a very young Princess Liz allowed out on the town to celebrate VE day, in this sweet-yet-forgettable WWII dramedy.

Maggie Sullivan, Harry & Meghan, A Royal Romance (2018), Harry & Meghan, Becoming Royal (2019)

Supplied Maggie Sullivan as The Queen in Harry & Meghan, A Royal Romance

More fantasy than Lord of the Rings and House of the dragon combined, the less said about these two “films” the better.

Neve Campbell, Churchill: The Hollywood Years (2004)

SUPPLIED/Supplied Neve Campbell as The Queen in a movie no one remembers being made, possibly with good reason.

One of only two non-Brits on this list to dare to take on the role (the other is Fred Armisen), Campbell doesn’t even try to impersonate or look like the Queen we knew in this slightly tacky satire.

The film gets bonus points for casting Christian Slater as Liz’s love interest, playing... Winston Churchill.

Vanessa Redgrave, Cars II (2011)/Tress MacNeille, Eddie Izzard and Maggie Roswell, The Simpsons (2010)

SUPPLIED/Supplied Vanessa Redgrave lent her voice to this automotive version of the Queen in 2011.

There have been a couple of memorable cartoon versions of her majesty.

Redgrave’s languid, plumy tones were the perfect for giving voice to the Rolls Royce of royal performances in this Pixar sequel to Cars.

Over on the longest running cartoon in TV history, The Simpsons, the Queen has been voiced on several occasions, but most notably by comedian Izzard in 2010 episode, To Surveil With Love.

Fred Armisen, Saturday Night Live, (2013)

SUPPLIED/Supplied Armisen and Hader hamming up the royal family on Saturay Night Live.

Armisten played a version of the Queen in several sketches on the long-running comedy show in 2013, opposite Bill Hader as Prince Phillip and Andy Samberg as Prince William.

Gary Connery, The Olympics opening ceremony (2012)

A stunt artist, BASE jumper and professional skydiver, Connery stepped in to help the Queen appear to skydive into the games with James Bond during the opening ceremony.

According to the Daily Mail, Connery was sewn into his gown, to stop it flying up around his face.