You, Me & Anxiety: Jenny-May Clarkson links panic attacks to grief

According to local documentary You, Me & Anxiety, one in four people in New Zealand suffers from anxiety. While that might sound like an alarming statistic, if you think about your friends or family who have struggled with those feelings of intense and excessive panic and worry, it begins to sound less surprising.

Actor Robyn Malcolm draws on her own experiences for You, Me & Anxiety while exploring different coping mechanisms. She also meets with New Zealand personalities who have also struggled with anxiety, including politician Todd Muller, musician Ladyhawke, and Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson.

Chris McKeen Jenny-May Clarkson had panic attacks while she was a 1 News sports presenter.

Clarkson has been open in the past about the panic attacks that first began to plague her while she presented the sports bulletin on 1 News. For her, the anxiety manifested following the death of her brother from cancer in 2018 and the passing of her father shortly after.

The decision to talk publicly about her mental health really comes down to her family philosophy.

“My mum has always said if you can help one person, that’s amazing,” says Clarkson. “And if I can touch one person, then I feel like it was worth putting myself out there like that.”

READ MORE:

* Crown Lynn documentary also story of Māori migration, says TV producer

* Inside the life of an Aussie Snake Wrangler

* Get The Name Right aims to 'start a conversation' about New Zealand place names



With a nationwide platform, Clarkson has the ability to help many people take the steps to get the help they need or just to feel less alone in what can be an isolating experience.

“I think it’s a really important conversation to be having,” she says. “We all experience concern or worry and sometimes it takes on a life of its own. It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong with you.”

Although Clarkson has worked to manage her anxiety, she says those feelings still well up on occasion.

“Sometimes there will be moments on telly where I’ll catch my breath, and I can just start to feel it rise and there will be no indication as to what or why or how or anything like that. It will just come. And I recognise it a lot quicker now and just breathe through it.

Supplied Jenny-May Clarkson didn’t know panic attacks were linked to grief.

“And it’s not as large or as big as it was in those months after the loss of my brother and then my dad.”

But those events are clearly still painful for her to discuss.

In You, Me & Anxiety, Clarkson explains her symptoms to Malcolm and becomes overwhelmed with emotion as she mentally returns to that overwhelming period of her life.

“It’s really interesting because during the documentary when Robyn took me back to those spaces, I realised I thought I was doing OK. But actually, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done. And there’s still a lot of grief there that I still haven’t unpacked.

“I didn’t know that my panic attacks were linked to my grief until I sought help.”

Clarkson says finding the words to articulate how you are feeling can sometimes be the most difficult aspect of anxiety. Talking about your troubles is something she and her husband Dean explore with their six-year-old twin sons too.

“We’re mindful of talking to them about how they’re feeling,” she says.

“Just trying to expand it out a little bit more so that we’re not just going, ‘Oh it’ll be OK’.”

As a former police officer and Silver Fern, Clarkson is no stranger to working in high-pressure environments. And despite the daily stress of Breakfast, she loves the high stakes of live television.

“I think it’s part of who I am too, the adrenaline part of it. Being part of live television, I love that. That gives me energy, that gives me life. And so that’s part of the attraction, that’s part of the excitement. But with that high comes lows and so it’s being aware of those lows.”

You, Me & Anxiety – TVNZ 1 Tuesday, September 27