Patrick Gower looks at the human toll of cyber crime

Patrick Gower explores the rise of internet scams in his new special Patrick Gower: On Cyber Crime.

I have a warning for Kiwis – hackers, scammers and cyber criminals are coming for us.

If you are anything like me you will be addicted to your phone or find life gets niggly without WiFi.

And, if you are anything like me, you will never look at your computer or phone the same way after watching my next documentary Patrick Gower: On Cyber Crime.

Because what became clear after working on this documentary is that the internet is an incredibly dark place.

Supplied Patrick Gower – I saw cocaine and guns for sale.

It has been turned against us in so many ways, I was left wondering if the bad outweighs the good.

For instance, surfing the “dark web” for the first time meant I saw cocaine and guns for sale.

But what really struck me was the stolen identities of Kiwis, up for sale in the dark web’s version of TradeMe.

An ordinary Kiwi small business in a provincial centre had been hacked and the details of all its customers stolen.

Visa details, phone numbers, dates of birth and other private information up for sale to the highest bidder from a global market of cyber criminals.

And the worst thing – it is almost certain that Kiwi business had no idea that it had been infiltrated.

Then there are the romance scams that come with an extraordinary financial human cost.

Supplied Patrick Gower – The internet is an incredibly dark place.

Imagine if it was your lonely mother who looked for love online and got scammed out of her retirement savings.

She’s on her own, she is lonely through the lockdowns and suddenly a man who is exactly her type comes across her in an innocuous Facebook group.

They start messaging, then chatting, he has an amazing story and the online profiles to back it up – and then he needs some money to help him out of a pickle. She helps him out... And the rest is history.

We spoke to one victim just like this, and what struck me was the extraordinary human cost – the heartbreak and the shame that came from the betrayal.

Our victim had struggled to tell her children what had happened because she was so embarrassed, instead initially bottling up the pain.

This is repeated all over the country. And the money lost can be absolutely massive: another victim we spoke to lost $422,000.

Both these victims were ordinary Kiwis. They were far from naive.

Yet the complicated nature of the scams was able to get past their defences.

What amazed me was that one of the victims still harboured some hope that her “lover” was real, despite being ripped off.

It was a privilege to use my investigative skills to help her unpick the scam.

These cyber criminals have absolutely no conscience when it comes to ripping off pensioners or crashing Waikato Hospital’s computer system for a ransom.

The reality is the criminals live in a cyber world and I guess their victims would not seem real to them.

The sad fact about this cyber world is that the criminals can disappear back into it almost without trace.

So while there is “cyber crime” there is no “cyber justice”.

The money is not recovered and the criminals are not held to account.

There is no justice of any kind for the victims – only suffering.

It is clear that our authorities have a difficult time dealing with cyber crime, which is why they consistently urge people to protect themselves. But like all other crimes, as our defences become more sophisticated, so do the criminals.

Let’s face it: we are all reliant on the internet now. And the more time we spend online, the more time we are open to attack from cyber criminals.

Which got me thinking about what the greatest cyber crime might be. Is it the theft of our time, the way the internet has stolen our attention and time?

Which led me to the bigger question about the internet itself: what the hell did we plug ourselves into?

