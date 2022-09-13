Emmys 2022: Let's hear it for the biggest losers

Bob Odenkirk was one of the biggest losers at the 2022 Emmys.

It was a history making moment when Korean star Lee Jung-jae won Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama series in the 2022 Emmys on Tuesday.

One of only two wins for Squid Games, which garnered 14 nominations, more importantly, Lee’s win was the first ever for an actor of Asian descent in that category.

Still, let’s spare a small moment to acknowledge to one of the best performances of the award show: Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk’s good loser face.

It came as Lee made his way up to the stage, and the camera, primed for reaction from the losers, zoomed in and lingered on Odenkirk’s pinched smile. Yes, he was also giving Lee a standing ovation, but come on, that loss had to hurt.

READ MORE:

* Emmys 2022: Ensemble's best dressed stars

* Emmys 2022: What was the song Sheryl Lee Ralph sang in her acceptance speech?

* Bob Odenkirk says he had a small heart attack, will be back



Odenkirk has played Saul Goodman since 2012, first on Breaking Bad, then in the spin-off Saul. He’s been nominated for an Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy – and lost – five times. The guy almost died in the middle of making the most recent season. This Emmy nom was his last shot at the crown, before the critically acclaimed show is consigned to the TV history books for all time.

Supplied Bob Odenkirk - acting his broken heart out or genuinely delighted? You decide.

Some small part of Odenkirk must have felt like that gong was his for the taking. The fact he looked anything but absolutely devastated might be the finest bit of acting he's ever produced – and that’s saying something.

An awards season snub isn’t just felt by the stars, it’s felt by the fans too.

For us Kiwis, Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey missing out to Zendaya for Euphoria is a bit of a bummer.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Image Melanie Lynskey arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.

Zendaya’s talent is undeniable, but Melanie Lynskey is the realest woman on TV, and what’s more, she’s ours. Damn it, we wanted her to win.

Next season, the Emmy gang better sit up and take notice.

The criminally underrated – and under watched – Severance had a couple of stars in the running that deserved a win. John Turturro and Christopher Walken, who play star crossed lovers on the show, lost out to the much flashier Matthew Macfadyen from Succession. They were robbed.

Supplied John Tuturro and Christopher Walken in Severance.

And fans of teen sci-fi Stranger Things , who’ve spent the last three months very publicly melting down over their show – in particular the late and loudly lamented Eddie Munson (played Joseph Quinn) – might feel like their show missing out on Outstanding Drama was a personal affront. Emmy voters, watch out – that fandom is vicious.

Netflix/Supplied Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in a pivotal scene in the final episode of Stranger Things season 4.

But as Emmy host and SNL stalwart Keenan Thompson said during show, Hollywood makes hundreds of shows each year and “we give awards to...five of them”.

As much as it irks, it’s a good thing that Emmy voters don’t throw old dogs the golden bone just for hanging around or being really nice, unlike some other awards shows – y’all know which ones we mean.

That’s how we know best star truly won.