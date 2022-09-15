The Black Ferns - Wāhine Toa shines a light on what it takes to make the team

Documentary The Black Ferns - Wāhine Toa follows the women's rugby team on their journey to defend the Rugby World Cup in 2022.

What does it take to be a Black Fern? What sort of challenges do these athletes face in their build-up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup?

These issues are tackled in The Black Ferns – Wāhine Toa, a new two-part documentary which profiles seven rugby players, including the experienced Portia Woodman, rising star Patricia Maliepo and the now former Black Ferns’ captain Les Elder.

Besides showing the team on the field, the series also takes a peek into players’ homes and looks at how they combine their personal lives with their sporting commitments.

“I think that there are a lot of untold personal stories from the Black Ferns, from the women behind the team,” says producer Sarah Hadfield.

“I think that in sport, people often put all rugby players or all soccer players, or whatever they are, into a category of athletes, but they don’t actually understand what’s behind all of that.”

She mentions the sacrifices players make to take part in top-level rugby and how they don’t have the same recognition as the men’s national rugby team.

“I think everybody knows the All Blacks,” says Hadfield.

“People know the All Blacks by name. Some people know the entire team, and they can’t even name one Black Fern.

“So it’s just trying to put them kind of in a place where they deserve to be seen and deserve to be celebrated.”

Supplied Black Ferns players Portia Woodman and Renee Wickliffe with daughter Kaia. Producer Sarah Hadfield says Woodman is “an incredible partner to Renee” and “an incredible mother to Renee’s daughter, Kaia”.

The documentary covers a two-year period which includes the impact of the pandemic.

“So initially, when we started out, the pitch was to follow the team for one year, leading into the World Cup which, of course, is in New Zealand,” says Hadfield.

“But with Covid, that was delayed a year so we’ve actually followed them for two years.”

One particularly interesting aspect of the documentary touches on how then-captain and then-new mother Les Elder juggles parenting with being an athlete.

The documentary shows Elder training within a few months of the birth of her daughter.

“It’s an incredibly hard thing to do. I think often we see the All Blacks with their children and you think, ‘Oh how great. They’re a parent’,” says Hadfield.

“But what you often don’t understand is there is a woman behind that man. She has to give birth to this child and she has a life too.

“There aren’t actually that many Black Ferns, who have given birth and then returned.”

Parenting is also a factor in the life of Portia Woodman, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics playing for the Black Ferns Sevens.

The Black Ferns – Wāhine Toa shows Woodman and her partner and Black Ferns teammate Renee Wickliffe at home with Wickliffe’s daughter.

“Portia is an incredibly special and talented athlete, obviously playing across multiple codes – XVs and sevens,” says Hadfield.

“She’s played netball at a very high level as well. I think we see her so often as just an incredible athlete. She’s much more than that.

“She’s an incredible partner to Renee, who’s also a player in the team. They actually play the same position. She’s also an incredible mother to Renee’s daughter, Kaia.

“I think it’s those moments that people don’t see. When you get to see those moments, you feel like you know her as a person rather than a player.”

Supplied Patricia Maliepo, who played in the Farah Palmer Cup when was just 16, models herself on All Black Beauden Barrett.

One of the youngest rugby players profiled is New Zealand-Tongan teenager Patricia Maliepo who played in the Farah Palmer Cup when she was just 16.

“She has the maturity of someone who is in her 20s,” says Hadfield.

“In terms of her gameplay she kind of models herself on Beauden Barrett. She wants to be the female Beauden Barrett.”

The Black Ferns – Wāhine Toa also features commentary from former Black Ferns players such as Melodie Robinson and Vania Wolfgramm.

Hadfield says she wanted to make a documentary about the Black Ferns rather than another national female sports team.

“Rugby is our national sport. The All Blacks are so well documented. They are so well known. It’s just a shame that we’re still at a point in time where we can’t celebrate women the same way or that some people don’t want to.

“We’re heading into a World Cup this year. It’s really important that we get to know these players so that we can root for them, so that we can get behind them for the World Cup.”

The Black Ferns – Wāhine Toa, Prime, Thursday (September 29)