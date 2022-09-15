The Men Who Sold The World Cup: A dishonourable draw for Fifa

Two-part documentary The Men Who Sold The World Cup explores how FIFA sold the world cup to Qatar in 2022.

When Fifa announced in 2011 that the 2022 World Cup was to be held in Qatar, an Islamic desert kingdom, the football world was horrified, but probably not overly shocked.

There had long been rumours about bribery, corruption, political pressure, and backroom deals surrounding World Cup hosting rights – after all, Russia had previously won the right to host the 2018 event.

But choosing Qatar over rival bidders Australia, Japan, South Korea, and the United States was in another league. Gay people face jail terms, possibly worse, under its strict application of Sharia law, alcohol is banned, its appalling treatment of migrant workers is well known and its football stadiums were well below the required standard when it won the hosting rights. (See sidebar below.)

Then there’s the climate. The World Cup is traditionally held in the northern summer. But Qatar has scorching 40C-plus average temperatures during that period.

So Fifa moved the tournament to Qatar’s winter months of November-December when temperatures are nearer 30C, even though it meant disrupting several major competitions, including the English Premier League and its European equivalents.

Putting two and two together came up with something more like a five-goal thrashing than an honourable draw, and questions soon started to be asked by the media. Could the decision have had anything to do with the fact that the oil-rich nation had plenty of money with which to bribe decision makers?

Over a period of months, and then years, some of football’s top names – notably then Fifa president Sepp Blatter, World Cup winning German defender Franz Beckenbauer and French legend Michael Platini, as well as many Fifa national delegates – were drawn into an international corruption scandal.

Now, just two months before the event is due to kick off, the whole story is being told in The Men Who Sold The World Cup.

Supplied Journalist Jonathan Calvert, who along with Heidi Blake helped expose corruption within Fifa, says the characters involved in the story are “stranger than fiction”.

The programme follows the lengthy investigation by journalists Heidi Blake and Jonathan Calvert, whose work helped expose the Fifa corruption which became the focus of an international operation by the FBI.

Viewers are taken inside the secretive Fifa during the era of Blatter, who presided over world football for decades.

This was a world where, for some, normal rules didn’t apply and bribery and embezzlement were just part of business.

“One of the things about the whole Fifa story that I found incredibly absorbing as a journalist,” says Blake, “is that the characters involved in this drama are just stranger than fiction.

“It’s such an extraordinary cast of bizarre and amazing villains. Because the culture of corruption in Fifa was allowed to fester for so many decades, completely unchecked and without any real oversight or accountability, the extremes of the corrupt behaviour are just breath-taking, almost to the point of being comical at times.

“I don’t think it occurred to Fifa officials that the FBI might be able to find a foothold in international law to bring them to book, but the FBI’s intervention was huge.

“We’d actually got to the point where we had despaired of any action really being taken to hold Fifa officials accountable.

“I think that the toppling of Sepp Blatter (was) a huge, huge development and an enormous step forward. We obviously are dismayed to see that the World Cup is still going ahead in Qatar despite everything that we exposed and despite the horrors that have come to light subsequently, particularly around the appalling treatment of migrant workers who are building their World Cup infrastructure there. That is really depressing,” says Blake.

Supplied Journalist Heidi Blake says she is dismayed that the Football World Cup is still going ahead in Qatar this year “despite the horrors that have come to light”.

“But that being said, the fact that Blatter is gone, the fact that future World Cup bidding processes are being conducted differently, that anti-corruption reforms have been enacted, are already encouraging steps. I guess Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it’s good to see those incremental changes.”

Small beer

Fifa has announced that football fans will be able to buy alcohol in stadiums at the Football World Cup. Budweiser beer will be sold at eight stadiums before and after games.

There is some confusion over whether rainbow flags will be allowed at stadiums, with some reports saying they may be confiscated by authorities ‘to protect people from those opposed to homosexuality’.

The Guardian recently reported that 6500 migrant workers have died in Qatar in the past decade.

Last month, 60 workers who were engaged on World Cup projects were deported after protesting about their dire conditions.

The Men Who Sold The World Cup, Three, Wednesday (September 28)