Big Bang star Kaley Cuoco takes off with The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco stars in The Flight Attendant, a black comedy drama about a woman who must piece together a mystery.

Kaley Cuoco made her name as Penny, the cheese to the chalk of Leonard and Sheldon in smash-hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, which ran for 12 seasons.

Her outgoing personality and social skills were a stark contrast to their introverted nerdiness although, of course, that didn’t stop her from marrying Leonard.

But while Cuoco’s latest role as promiscuous alcoholic Cassie in The Flight Attendant is still comedy, it is of a much darker kind.

It starts with Cassie getting drunk and hooking up with a passenger for a one-night stand in a Bangkok hotel, something she does frequently. But when she wakes up, the passenger is dead in bed with his throat slashed.

Over the course of the eight-episode series, the mystery unravels, with Cassie often having flashbacks (or could they be hallucinations?) about that evening.

Cuoco, 36, also serves as executive producer on the show and says she wanted a new project as The Big Bang Theory was nearing an end.

Supplied Actor Kaley Cuoco plays Cassie in the dark comedy series The Flight Attendant.

“Over the past few years I’ve been looking at books and stuff to maybe produce, or different stories that kind of were interesting to me, but nothing excited me.

“And, honestly, I read one little snippet, a line of the book on Amazon. It was just one sentence and I got like this weird chill and I called my team and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to look at the rights to this book’.”

And The Flight Attendant took off from there, but only after a bidding war for the rights to the book.

So what does Cuoco think of Cassie, who she describes as “extremely perfectly flawed”?

“It was kind of an actor’s dream to play someone like her.

“She’s got a roller coaster of issues, but a heart of gold and she’s strong. It’s just a great female character to play.”

The New York Times bestseller by Chris Bohjalian is a touch darker than the TV series, which Cuoco readily acknowledges.

“There was something about this that I thought, if we could find the right team and bring some levity to such a dark book, that it could be kind of cool,” says Cuoco.

The mix of styles was no problem for co-showrunner Steve Yockey, who says, “I’m a huge fan of genre blending.

Supplied “We really have ridden a fine line because dark stuff happens, but there is levity,” says Kaley Cuoco (above).

“I think it’s really a great way to tell stories. And what we’re telling is a pretty dark thriller, (with) the dark-comedy woven throughout each episode.”

Cuoco chips in with, “Yeah, I think the tone has been a fascinating challenge in that we really have ridden a fine line because dark stuff happens, but there is levity and we have so many funny actors that can make those quirky moments be a little lighter.”

Central to the plot is Cassie’s team leader and friend Megan, played by Rosie Perez, who has secrets of her own.

Perez admitted that she was hesitant about accepting the part “for various reasons”.

One of those reasons most likely is that she can’t stand air travel.

“I hate flying,” she says. “I hate everything about it.”

And Cuoco’s immediate response was, “It’s called The Flight Attendant, so there is some travel.”

And Perez did get to travel.

“I had the best time. It is the best cast, and crew, and everybody got along and we just had so much fun. And when we were in – I had to go to Bangkok, and Bali, and all that stuff,” she says.

Perez says one thing she really appreciated was the range of people who make up the cast.

“It’s especially nice for a person of colour to come on to a project that is extremely diverse, in regards to the cast.

“You walk on that plane, on The Flight Attendant, and it reflects how a real flight crew looks. And you know, it’s not just about ethnicity. It’s also about age, you know? There’s various ages there on that flight crew, as well, and that was just really great.”

The Flight Attendant, Prime, season one, starts Tuesday, September 27.