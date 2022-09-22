The best of buddies on The Great Kiwi Bake off

The new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off begins screening on TVNZ 1 on August 25.

Beaming in from Los Angeles over Zoom, Jordan Rondel sits inside her gleaming shop with her delicious-looking cakes and signature kits neatly displayed behind her. It’s a tantalising world of unusual flavour combinations, like Rondel’s current favourite –banana tahini sesame.

Rondel was already a star of the baking scene and now she is one on TV too.

Along with fellow judge Peter Gordon, she is responsible for scrutinising the sweet creations on The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

“As soon as they approached me, it was just an immediate yes,” she says. “Finding out that Peter Gordon was going to be my co-judge as well was a huge drawcard because I’ve always been such a fan of his.

“The timing worked out perfectly and I love the show and it just all made so much sense.”

Rondel says she and Gordon “really hit it off and we still talk all the time”.

“We’d never met before but he just felt kind of like a long-lost friend.”

Usually when there are two judges in a competition, one has the job of taking a stricter line – the ‘bad cop’ if you will.

But Rondel says she and Gordon were so in sync with their opinions that they struggled to deliver negative feedback.

Supplied The Great Kiwi Bake Off judge Jordan Rondel moved to Los Angeles to expand her business.

Their reticence to truly stick the cake knife into the contestants has been noted by some TV critics in early episodes of The Great Kiwi Bake Off, but it is also something they worked at to perfect while filming.

“We had to get better at it over the course of the show because, obviously, it is a competition and the contestants needed accurate feedback. But certainly neither one of us was the hard judge.”

Rondel’s life-long love of crafting cakes began in the kitchen of her French grandparents, who she would bake with when she was visiting Paris.

In 2010, at just 21 years old, she opened her own store – The Caker on Auckland’s Karangahape Road.

In September 2019, she moved to Los Angeles to open another store stateside and expand her business.

“In New Zealand, I maybe reached a bit of a ceiling and so that’s why I chose to expand into the States. They do say that this is the land of opportunity and it truthfully is.

“There’s parts of home that I really miss but I’ve made a pretty concerted effort to immerse myself into this new life.

“And so this is it now – I think. It’s become home, slowly.”

TVNZ/Supplied Peter Gordon and Jordan Rondel are judges on The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

Her luxury cake kits, which she says are intended to be ‘giftable’, have proved extremely popular and she has garnered several celebrity fans, including model and internet personality Chrissy Teigen.

They also proved to be a product that was somewhat pandemic-proof.

But now that restrictions are easing globally, Rondel is thrilled to be back in her shop, taking orders and baking cakes.

“It was funny with Covid because there was sort of two years there where not much could happen but, luckily, the kits were a fairly Covid-friendly product.

“But I’m really excited to be back out there and interacting with people again. Because magic is truly just around the corner at any given moment.”