Life and death on Nadia's Farm

Nadia's Farm looks at life on the farm for Nadia Lim and her family.

Nadia Lim is cuddling a cute lamb she has just picked up from a cardboard box near her kitchen table.

“He’s a little orphan,” she says, while cradling the lamb. “His mum died in childbirth yesterday.”

The family dog Winston, a black Labrador, is hovering nearby.

Lim and her husband Carlos Bagrie are at home at Royalburn Station, the Otago farm which is the subject of Nadia’s Farm, a new factual series screening on Three.

Via a Zoom call, they are talking about their programme which spans a year and looks at the realities of farm life.

“I think in the first episode I have to make the decision to kill a few of my roosters because there ended up being too many roosters versus hens,” says Lim, a former MasterChef NZ winner who was a judge on the show this year.

“You want roughly one rooster to about every five to six hens. Whereas it ended up being 50/50, because generally that’s, you know, nature.

“The roosters fight each other. That’s what happens. They fight to see who’s the fittest and who’s going to win the battle.

Supplied Nadia Lim, from Nadia's Farm, says there was an imbalance of roosters to hens on her farm which created disharmony. “So we had to kill a few and we ate them.”

“It kind of created a lot of imbalance and disharmony in my home flock. So we had to kill a few and we ate them. We didn’t want (them to go to waste) but, you know, it isn’t Disneyland.”

Indeed. She recalls what happened to some young farm animals when it became apparent their mother wasn’t the nurturing type. It isn’t the sort of thing you’d read about in a children’s picture book.

But back to Nadia’s Farm. Fans of Lim, a popular cookbook author, will be pleased to know that, yes, the series does show her in the kitchen preparing meals.

“Other than bananas, avocado, citrus, and milk, we are self-sufficient,” says Lim.

“So, naturally, there was going to be cooking (on the show) because I’m always inspired by the food and ingredients and produce that we’re growing or that we’ve got around us to forage for.”

Lim and Bagrie have owned their 460-hectare farm for three years.

When they first moved from Auckland to Otago with their sons, who are now aged four and six, Lim says they kept relatively quiet about it.

But there was speculation from the locals about exactly what the couple were doing there.

“There was this misconception that we were, you know, on like a lifestyle block,” says Lim. “We got called ‘hobby farmers’ and ‘lifestyle blockers’.

“We heard from our neighbours (about) what they’d heard from their friends and everything.

Supplied When Carlos Bagrie and Nadia Lim first moved to their Otago farm they were labelled hobby farmers and lifestyle blockers.

“So there’s this misconception that we had like a couple of paddocks with a few sheep and maybe a few chickens and a little vegetable garden.

“But no. We’re actually like the biggest working farm in the Wakatipu Basin – and it is, on scale.

“We have 4000 ewes, three and a half thousand chickens for pasture-raised eggs. Carlos does 700 tonnes of grain and seed. We’ve got a four-acre (1.6ha) market garden. We do about two tonnes of honey a year.”

While there is also a crew of people who help keep the farm running, it is a seven-days-a-week commitment for Lim and Bagrie.

“On Christmas Day, you don’t get Christmas Day off because the chickens don’t take a day off,” says Lim.

Supplied Working on a farm is a demanding job for Carlos Bagrie and Nadia Lim, whose two boys are now aged four and six.

Looking after a farm is a demanding operation, but Lim and Bagrie, who met at Otago university as teenagers, are used to working together.

They were co-founders of My Food Bag and seem to be at ease when it comes to combining their professional and personal lives.

But do they argue much?

“We agree more than we argue,” says Lim. “I mean definitely with the farming stuff, there have been some disagreements...”

“We don’t argue over the important stuff,” chimes in Bagrie, who grew up on a farm.

“My angle has always been, ‘How do we do stuff at scale?’. I’m not interested in small, itsy bitsy things.

“If you can’t grow it into something where you can employ a team and they can manage it, there is no point starting it.”

Nadia’s Farm, Three, Wednesday (October 5)