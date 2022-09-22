Sonia Gray on neurodiverse kids: 'When you are the parent in that situation, you feel those judgements ... the weight of them is very heavy.'

Most of us have probably seen a child misbehaving in public and most of us have probably been guilty of making assumptions about either the child or the parent.

But new documentary Kids Wired Differently might challenge those perceptions.

Sonia Gray, who is the executive producer and presenter of Kids Wired Differently, knows better than most what it is like to feel the gaze of public disapproval as a parent.

“We have all these judgements that we’re probably not even conscious of,” says Gray.

“But when you are the parent in that situation, you feel those judgements. They come down and the weight of them is very heavy.”

READ MORE:

* How New Zealanders bought the Lotto dream

* Big Bang star Kaley Cuoco takes off with The Flight Attendant

* Teens organise Nigel Latta talk to help demystify stigma of mental health



Her daughter Inez has a range of neurological conditions including ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). Inez’s neurodiversity means that certain situations, sounds or sensations cause her stress and anxiety.

When she was younger, Inez would sometimes have violent episodes and try to run away from school.

“When we were in the real thick of it, which was for quite a few years, I didn’t think we were going to survive it,” says Gray.

“One of the things that kind of got me through was (thinking), ‘If we get through this, I have to make a commitment to change things for other families’ because we just felt so alone and there just was no help.

Supplied Sonia Gray, who is the executive producer and presenter of Kids Wired Differently.

“It was like we were the first people in the world to ever be going through this. And then as I kind of reached out, I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s thousands of families like this’. They’re just sort of hiding in plain sight.”

The actor and Lotto presenter, who shares twin 13-year-old daughters Inez and Thandie with her husband Simon, says that neurodiverse children are often perceived as kids who are just naughty or haven’t been disciplined enough by their parents.

People will try to find external reasons for why this behaviour is happening, ignoring the very real internal struggle that neurodiverse children experience.

“We tried everything. And we were in a privileged situation with two parents that are together, that love each other, that love their kids. There was nothing that anyone could point to and go, ‘Oh yeah it’s that, that’s caused it’.”

One of the biggest challenges for people with neurodiversity, especially when it comes to schooling, is that they are expected to fit into a box that just isn’t designed for them.

For Inez, some aspects of school are really tough but she is extremely intelligent and a voracious reader, having read thousands of books.

And while neurodiversity can create challenges, there are gifts that come with having a brain that – as the title suggests – is simply wired differently. Neurodiverse people view the world in a different way and that is very slowly starting to be viewed as a positive attribute.

Supplied Sonia Gray discovered she has inattentive ADHD which manifests as a struggle to feel organised “in my head or my life”.

The New Zealand Police has been actively recruiting autistic people for analyst roles.

In seeking help for her daughter, Gray discovered that she, too, has ADHD – much to her surprise. It’s a condition that is often hereditary and so when Inez was diagnosed, their psychologist suggested that her parents also be tested. Gray says adult women are the most underdiagnosed group for ADHD.

“There are three different forms of it. We always think of it as being like 10-year-old boys that can’t sit still, which it is, but it’s not just that.”

Gray has inattentive ADHD which she says manifests as a struggle to feel organised “in my head or my life”.

“ADHD is kind of a sensitivity thing. You feel criticism really deeply, that’s one of the big things and it really throws me. I can’t do things that are boring. It’s physically painful. So it’s all these little things that add up.”

She hopes that by sharing their story, other families might feel more able to seek help for their kids and overcome some of that perceived stigma.

She also wants to see more support become available for children and their families who are struggling with getting their kids through those really difficult school years.

“Kids with these kind of neurodevelopmental differences need more time, and more love and more acceptance.”

Kids Wired Differently, TVNZ 1, Tuesday (October 4)