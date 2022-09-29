The Block NZ: Redemption homes go under the hammer

There are some expensive play things in this garage designed by Chloe and Ben, but is there room for a car?

It’s the day before The Block NZ: Redemption houses go to auction and Mark Richardson is reflecting on the show’s season – and the housing market.

In case you aren’t up to speed, several former contestants were invited back on the reality show.

Four teams have been hard at work sprucing up designated townhouses at the North Auckland beach suburb of Orewa.

Now the properties are ready for auction. Just like last year, the auction is being pre-recorded and anyone who buys a Block house, will be sworn to secrecy until the auction episode has screened.

Four three-bedroom houses are being auctioned. Given the state of the housing market, it’s anyone’s guess how things will pan out.

Supplied “We are at the mercy of the market without a doubt,” says The Block NZ: Redemption host Mark Richardson.

Will one team walk away with hundreds of thousands of dollars? Will any teams go home with empty pockets? And will all the properties sell at auction?

“We are at the mercy of the market without a doubt and it is not easy at the moment,” says Richardson.

“I’m really nervous going into auction because I always want every Block contestant to do well, but when you throw in the fact that it is about redemption – and a lot of these guys had a disappointing result last time – and now second time around, they’ve struck the market probably at its lowest sentiment I think...”

On the plus side, the contestants – you could argue – have a slight advantage since they have been on The Block before.

“They know the process a bit more,” says Richardson. “There were no unfinished rooms, which is probably because they understand the process.

“I can remember particularly in Stacy and Adam’s season, they had a majorly unfinished family bathroom. This time they understood that process so they got everything done.

“But in terms of finding it easier, I don’t think they have because it’s just not an easy thing to do.

“Like anything, there is sleep deprivation, the constantly being judged, the time pressures, the problem solving. It all wears them down.”

Supplied The Block NZ: Redemption contestants.

Richardson has been the host of New Zealand’s version of The Block since it began in 2012 when it was filmed at the North Shore suburb of Takapuna.

The show has always been in Auckland but after 10 years, is it time it moved elsewhere?

“Look, I don’t know exactly how it works, but we have a lot of relationships in place in the Auckland region,” says Richardson.

“You’ve got Peter Wolfkamp, who is based here in Auckland, and it’s a full-time gig for him pretty much. I think logistically it would just be very difficult to move it out of Auckland. It would be lovely to be able to do that and create a change. But, logistically, I think that would be very difficult to do.”

Richardson is also based in Auckland where these days his main job is a weekday afternoon show on Today FM. He still does a weekly stint on Three’s The Project as a guest host.

Last year he left The AM Show (now called AM) after five years on the morning TV show alongside Amanda Gillies and Duncan Garner.

“It was tough,” he says of the early starts. “I think anyone who does breakfast hours is pretty sleep-deprived most of the time.

“I’ve discovered I’m an eight-hours-a-night guy. I don’t know how I did breakfast (hours).

“I did it at Radio Sport. I did it at The Sound and then I did it at The AM Show. I don’t think I’m a morning person.”

These days he gets to his radio job at 9.30am, which means being at home when his children are getting ready for school.

“I enjoy sort of being at home when the kids get up, having breakfast with them,” says Richardson. “I mean, we’re like any family.

“We get up and the kids basically put their uniform on, have breakfast and, I don’t know, catch up on the latest TikTok and then out the door.

“But we’re home together. I can drop my daughter at the bus station, and say ‘See you later’ to my lad and then we all go off.

“Then we’re all home at dinner time as well. The one thing I don’t ever want to do is work both ends of the day which I did for a long time (even) before The AM Show.”

The Block NZ: Auction Grand Final, Three, screens Sunday October 9.