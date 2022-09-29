New local series A Question Of Justice gives victims a voice

New Zealand documentary maker Bryan Bruce leads a team of investigative journalists as they examine some of the most challenging legal issues of our time, including hate crimes, degrees of murder, race offences and victims’ rights, in the new Prime series A Question Of Justice. He talks about the inspiration for the series and the need to tell the victims’ stories.

What inspired you to make this series?

The idea grew out of the work I had done some years ago on a long-running series called The Investigator, in which I examined 23 either unsolved or unusual murder cases. What stayed with me were the larger issues of justice that some of those cases had raised.

During your research, was there anything that surprised you or made you reconsider your original stance?

I try not to go into any investigation with a ‘stance’. What I try to do is formulate questions that hopefully will get to the core of an issue. Then I talk to a whole lot of people wiser than me to try and find the answer. If I had to pick one thing that surprised me, it would be that I had always wrongly assumed the State prosecutes an offender to get justice for the victim. In fact, the prosecutor prosecutes the offender on behalf of the Crown and no one actually represents the victim in court... and that’s something I think we need to look at.

Supplied Hikurangi Jackson, Moana Maniapoto, Bryan Bruce and Ximena Smith from A Question Of Justice. Bruce says he began the series by focusing on the big questions of justice.

How did you select the cases featured in the episodes?

I began with the big questions – Should we have degrees of murder? Should we have a specific hate law? Why are Māori so over-represented in the criminal justice statistics? – and then selected the murder cases that I thought best illustrated the issue. Why murder cases? Because it is in capital cases where there is a great deal at stake that we see how the law actually works and exposes our core ethical beliefs about what we believe is fair or not fair.

Was there any case you found particularly hard to work on?

None of them was easy. They all had their challenges. But if I had to single out one episode it would be the Victims’ Rights episode because it presented the kind of dilemma you sometimes face in making an ethics-based documentary. For example, it seemed to me the murders of Sophie Elliott by Clayton Weatherston and Grace Millane by Jesse Kempson were horrendous enough without their mums and dads having to endure the sex lives of their daughters being broadcast to the world.

After all, if Sophie and Grace had survived their ordeals, we wouldn’t have been allowed to know about their private lives in order for a fair trial to take place. So the issue in the Victims’ Rights episode, for me as the documentary maker, became how to engage an audience on what is a significant legal issue without, myself, making things worse for the victims’ families by revisiting the crime and the trial.

Fortunately, my dilemma was considerably eased when Sophie’s dad, Gil Elliott, decided to take part because he speaks poignantly to the issue as one who has had to deal with the full glare of the media on his family.

Supplied Bryan Bruce, from A Question Of Justice, would like to see several changes to New Zealand’s justice system including more diversity in the ethnicity and gender of judges.

Do you feel a responsibility to the people whose stories you are telling – both victims and perpetrators?

Yes, of course. I tell students who want to do investigative journalism that you really need to have a bloody good reason for walking over someone else’s misery. And “it was a dark and stormy night and a terrible thing happened” is not a good enough reason. A Question Of Justice uses case studies to examine the law by which we are all bound. Viewers, I hope, will find it engaging but the purpose in making the series was not to produce sheer entertainment. I also try to contact the families of both victims and offenders and let them know that we have made a programme about a case in which their family member was involved so that they can choose to watch it or not when it screens. Sometimes it is hard to find contacts for those families and in this regard I am grateful to the police officers in charge of the cases and lawyers for the offenders who have passed on the programme information.

Since finishing the series, are there any changes you think should be made to the New Zealand judicial system?

Yes. I think we need to work towards having more diversity in the ethnicity and gender of the judges we appoint. Expand the specialist courts that look for alternative remedies to prison for first offenders or people with drug and alcohol issues. Use restorative justice methods for offenders who commit crimes against property and look to a range of prosecutions for violent offences and a wider range of defences to deal better with the many reasons people commit crimes.

A Question Of Justice, Prime, Thursday (October 13)