What made Graham Norton get married at the age of 59?

Graham Norton wades in on Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap... Legendary UK TV Host Graham Norton spoke to our reporter Jodie McCallum (who was fan-girling HARD) on the red carpet at tonight's Roya...

Graham Norton chats about his popular talk show, the return of the red sofa and his marriage to his long-time partner, filmmaker Jono McCleod.

Graham, how do you feel about starting the 30th series of the show?

It is extraordinary. It is that weird thing of realising how lucky I am that I’ve got a show and also a career that’s had that longevity. And those are the good things. The downside is realising if I’ve had a show that long, I must be quite old. That’s the only negative I can see. Television is a very transient thing. There are very few shows that have been going as long as mine, apart from soaps, but for a personality-led thing, it’s very unusual for it to have lasted that long. So I’m totally aware that I’ve had a bigger slice of the pie than I should have ever expected.

READ MORE:

* JK Rowling tells Graham Norton about 'pub brawl stuff' on social media

* UK presenter Graham Norton marries longtime partner at lavish party in Ireland

* Graham Norton's novel Holding to screen on New Zealand television



How exciting is it that the red sofa is back at last after the Covid-era shows?

I know, it’s great. It was fun doing the chairs for a while, at a time when it was just fun to have anything resembling our show on the air. But it does work better on the sofa. It’s easier to have a free-flowing conversation when the guests are sitting beside each other. We’re hoping we won’t need to do Zoom interviews either. Then we’ve got the Red Chair and a full audience and we’re back to normal.

Supplied Graham Norton entertains the audience while chatting to celebrity guests on his popular talk show.

How nervous were you ahead of Barack Obama’s Zoom appearance with Bruce Springsteen?

I was nervous. That was a ‘pinch me’ moment. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s the actual former President of America now bothering to answer my stupid questions and crack jokes and be nice’. These things sometimes come up in a production meeting, where somebody will say, ‘There’s a chance that we’ll get the former President on’. And you’re thinking, ‘That’s never going to happen’. And then it did.

Are the stars following your lead and having a drink on the show still? Or are they opting for water these days?

I would say it’s the same. Often at the top of the show, we’ll have to have a little break because guests will sit down with a glass of water and then see everyone else drinking and go, ‘Oh, I didn’t think anyone else would be drinking, but actually a glass of wine would be nice’. They felt foolish having waved away the drinks trolley.

Supplied Graham Norton says he would like Brad Pitt to be a guest on his talk show.

You’ve hosted nearly every A-lister. If you could arrange it, who would be sitting on your dream sofa?

Brad Pitt, for starters. He’s never been on the show and he’s been in lots of great movies. He seems genuinely lovely and he’s a big star. In the end, as much as you can have fun with somebody slightly obscure, the thing that fuels the engine of our show is big stars and he’s one of the biggest. We would also have a little bit of Miriam Margolyes. We use her sparingly, but she never disappoints. And I really like Chris Pratt. He is really lovely and good fun to have on. Also, Jennifer Lawrence. She’s very unguarded and not second guessing herself, which is a lovely thing in a guest.

What made you think about getting hitched at the age of 59?

I’ve never wanted to before, so I guess that was about those relationships. This relationship seemed stable enough and happy enough that I could imagine getting married. And, also, as you hit 60, I feel the vows are easier – ‘till death do us part’ suddenly seems achievable.

The Graham Norton Show, Three, Thursdays, from October 13.