Local series Wild Heroes turns the spotlight on Auckland Zoo

New local series Wild Heroes goes behind the scenes at Auckland Zoo.

It doesn’t take much to make me cry and Wild Heroes had me reaching for the tissues halfway through a tear-jerking scene in the first episode.

The locally produced series takes a behind-the-scenes look at how the Auckland Zoo – home to 1400 animals from 135 species – has become one of the world’s best zoos.

“Wild Heroes is really about trying to be a bit of a step up from the average zoo programmes, which tend to feature a lot of happy stories about animal babies,” says Richard Gibson, Auckland Zoo’s head of animal care and conservation.

“Yes, we can tell people authentic stories about the animals in our care and how we’re supporting them in the wild but we also do a lot of wild work where our staff are involved in the field and that’s part of what we really wanted to showcase in Wild Heroes.”

Supplied Auckland Zoo’s head of animal care and conservation Richard Gibson features in Wild Heroes.

That first episode does both. There’s the joy following the birth of an orangutan baby closely followed by the death of another older primate (hence the tears).

However, the almost comical sight of zoo staff and Department of Conservation officers trying to catch rare – and tiny – Archey’s frogs in a forest at night alleviates the drama.

Work on saving the wee native frog species is just one of many conservation projects, both in New Zealand and internationally, involving zoo staff.

“Over the last 10 years we’ve worked on more than 50 projects around New Zealand with DOC and universities and other NGOs and community groups,” Gibson says.

“We’re starting to produce scientific papers and we’re doing field work all over the country, so we’re a truly multifaceted, multidisciplinary conservation organisation with a zoo at the heart of it.

“The zoo will always be the core of who we are and what we are but it is those additional aspects of our operation that give us a great deal of conservation credibility.”

Supplied An Archey’s frog, a rare and tiny native species which can be found at Auckland Zoo.

However, no one should underestimate the importance of zoo visitors – and Auckland entertains about 700,000 a year.

“We want people to come to the zoo and have a good day out and enjoy being with their friends and their family and to connect with wildlife,” Gibson says.

“We know connecting with wildlife is good for people’s well-being but it’s also good for wildlife because people who connect with wildlife care more about wildlife and ultimately, hopefully, do something about preserving wildlife and that’s really our simple reason for existing.”

First opened a century ago, Auckland Zoo has steadily evolved but the past decade has brought huge changes both behind the scenes and in public areas.

Recently, many existing animal enclosures have undergone makeovers and there’s a new South East Asian jungle track, which enables the orangutans to stroll along overhead walkways.

“It’s the biggest thing we’ve ever done at the zoo in 100 years by a long way,” Gibson says.

“It’s a huge chunk of our visitor space and lot of it is real groundbreaking new stuff that no one’s really done before or, at least, not in the same way as we’re doing it. It is truly a world-class facility breaking new boundaries in primate care.”

Supplied Bahmi the baby orangutan makes a grand entrance in Wild Heroes.

Similar innovations have been implemented for the tigers’ enclosure and a new tropical dome offers visitors the chance to really experience what it is like to be in the tropics.

“The zoo has been through a lot of transformation. In terms of staff, we’ve grown by 40 to 50 per cent in the past 10 years. We’re much bigger than we were and have a much wider reach in terms of our social and community outreach, as well as our conservation and science impacts,” Gibson says.

“There are species that are surviving in New Zealand now that might not have done so if the zoo hadn’t been involved and that’s a pretty, pretty epic feeling.”

Gibson says Auckland Zoo – philosophically and operationally – is up with the world’s best.

“The word ‘zoo’ encompasses a lot of organisations and, to be blunt, probably 80 or 90% of them shouldn’t exist,” he says.

“I’ve been in the industry for 30 years near enough and I’ve worked for some world-class, high-profile, internationally reputed zoos and Auckland is just as good as any of them.”