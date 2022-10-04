Wellington turns into Harlem as Time Bandits filming continues

Wellingtonians may notice a few streets in the centre city look a little bit different this week. (Audio aired October 4, 2022).

Vintage cars, giant LED screens, camera rigs, fake street signs, a cart selling frankfurters and lemonade and a newsstand have popped up on central Wellington streets as filming for Taika Waititi’s remake of the 1980s cult classic Time Bandits continues.

Filming for the television series adaptation, starring Friends actor Lisa Kudrow and written and directed by Waititi, is ongoing on several of the capital’s CBD streets, with curious pedestrians and bureaucrats stopping to take a selfie by the sets, or simply strolling past the commotion as if it were any other day in Wellington.

The production is mostly based at Miramar’s Stone Street Studios and features an international cast along with numerous New Zealand-based actors. Pre-production started in May, with principal photography having started in mid-August.

Between Sunday and Wednesday this week, the capital’s Maginnity, Stout and Ballance streets in the CBD have been active shooting locations and, therefore, closed to vehicles and cyclists, with filming mostly taking place during evenings and into the night.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Vintage cars have popped up outside the Wellesley Boutique Hotel for filming.

The wider area has been recreated as 1920s Harlem, New York.

The interior and exterior of the Wellesley Boutique Hotel on Maginnity St is heavily featured as part of the production, which involves about 500 workers.

Council papers previously said the hotel provided an “excellent backdrop to take this trip back in time”.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Pedestrians are able to walk through the film set.

Benefits of filming the adaptation of Time Bandits in Wellington couldn’t be overstated, said regional economic development agency WellingtonNZ chief executive John Allen.

“It will leave both a cultural and economic legacy in this country,” he said in a statement.

Over the four-month filming period people would be employed in hospitality and construction capacities, in addition to screen workers and creatives, Allen said, adding their presence in Wellington was a “much-needed boost” to small businesses which had been grappling with the effects of the pandemic.

South Wairarapa was also a filming location for the series.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Giant LED screens and camera rigs have taken over some parts of Wellington’s CBD this week.

“We expect our tourism sector should be able to leverage off this epic production, and we’re excited to continue the Wellywood story,” Allen said.

Kudrow, who was spotted in August eating at Cuba St’s Loretta restaurant, was leading the cast of the 10-episode adaptation co-produced by Paramount Television Studios.

Jemaine Clement is also helping executive produce the series, which will be released on Apple TV+. Production is due to wrap in February next year.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A cart as pictured on set. Usual street signage has been taped over for filming.

The original comedic time-travelling tale Time Bandits was released in 1981, having been co-written and directed by Terry Gilliam and starring Sean Connery, John Cleese and Shelley Duvall.

It follows the adventures of an 11-year-old history nerd who one night comes across a ragtag group of thieving dwarfs in his closet.

Kudrow is set to play Penelope while Kal-El Tuck is playing the role of Kevin, according to Variety.