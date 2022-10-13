Why Martin Clunes is calling time on Doc Martin

Martin Clunes returns as Doc Martin for the final season of the series about a curmudgeonly GP with a blood phobia.

Why did you take the decision that series 10 would be the finale?

It just felt right for everyone involved. I think we would be repeating ourselves (if we did more). I will never get a job as good as this again. I know that, in terms of what it has done for us personally, but also just in the sheer joy of it.

The first series launched in 2004. Did you ever imagine it would become as popular as it has been?

No, because all you think of is how popular it needs to be to get a recommission. Caroline Catz’s husband Michael reminds me of what I said at the wrap party outside the village hall after the first series: ‘I wouldn’t mind doing this for another 10 years’. And here we are 18 years later.

Supplied Martin Clunes says it was time to end Doc Martin.

As an actor, presumably you would like to move on to other roles?

Any employment takes you off the employment market doesn’t it? I have been lucky enough to have done other things whilst doing this as well. Because it is every other year we film, five months out of 24 is a lot less than five out of 12. I don’t think I will work as much again. I will be surprised if I do (laughs).

One of the things you said in an interview for the very first series was, “I really like having the opportunity to be loathsome” with the character.

He is sort of loathsome, but it has defined itself as the series has gone on. Sometimes a writer will write the Doc being unkind, but he isn’t, he is just clear. He is just not kind, he is not unkind. He doesn’t reach out to be unpleasant to people. There is a dryness to him. It’s fun to play.

Has he realised he had to change to keep his marriage?

Yes, but also we realised that whilst it was great fun to have this combative character, we believed that he needed a human heart so that has to move. That is where we have made the changes in him. In this series there is another baby for the couple – Mary Elizabeth – who is named after our first cocker spaniel Mary. Being allowed to pretend to fall in love with Caroline Catz every other year has been a big joy. It really is.

Supplied Martin Clues says it was a joy being allowed to pretend to fall in love with Caroline Catz.

Guest stars have included Sigourney Weaver, Ben Miller, Celia Imrie, Julie Graham... but have actors approached you to play a role?

Tom Conti is a good example. I’d never met Tom Conti, but I remember my mum taking me to see him in Whose Life Is It Anyway? at The Savoy all those years ago. He came up to us at a Dame Edna Everage event and said, ‘I really like your show. It’s the only witty thing on television’. And it lodged in there, and we offered him the role of a surgeon who was scrutinising the Doc in the ninth series.

Do people still bring their dogs for you to make a fuss of?

People know that I love dogs. It makes it much easier for everyone because there is no awkwardness about what to say. I never tire of meeting the dog, and seeing how people are with their dogs. It just opens conversations rather than this uncomfortable thing of them asking for a picture with me. But if they can get a picture of me with their dog, they are over the moon.

What will you miss most about not returning to Port Isaac?

Just being here. It is a lovely place. Famously, acting is a lot about standing around and waiting, and the amount of time I have spent outside that surgery, just standing, waiting and gazing out to that view over the harbour and out to sea. I don’t think there is any point in my own garden where I have stood that long. Driving myself to work every morning through the lanes, seeing the sea. Just the whole vibe.

What souvenir would you like to take away when the series ends?

The Guide Dogs For The Blind spaniel model from outside the chemist – the gift shop which becomes the chemist shop in the series. It is one of those old models that you put money in to raise funds for the charity. It’s owned by a prop house and is hired every time we film. Prop houses famously don’t sell anything, so we will have to talk.

What is next for you?

Next I am going back to the Pacific to explore more islands for a second documentary series, Islands Of The Pacific for ITV – the first was shown earlier this year. I’ve been asked to be president of the World Clydesdale Show in Aberdeen in October and I am going to take my two Clydesdales up with the carriage.

Doc Martin, TVNZ 1, Saturday