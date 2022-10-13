Local series Cooks On Fire sees Kiwi competitors blazing the barbecue

New Zealanders' love of of barbecuing was reflected in the creation of the TV reality competition Cooks On Fire earlier this year.

If only we could all have a miniature Nici Wickes in our pantry. Just for those times – all too frequent for many of us – when we’re out of dinner inspiration.

“I think my superpower is thinking of things to cook,” says the cookbook author and broadcaster.

“I just have an endless supply of ideas. And I just love it if someone says, ‘Oh, I’ve got this, this, and this. What shall I cook?’. That’s something that I can really help out with.”

On Instagram, Wickes demonstrates her incredible culinary creativity, preparing everything from gourmet delights to rustic comfort food rustled up from pantry scraps that many of us would discard.

Supplied Nici Wickes calls Cooks on Fire ‘a fun show’.

But as one of the judges on new local series Cooks On Fire, it’s her turn to see how ordinary ingredients can be turned into something spectacular as a batch of barbecue fanatics fire up their rigs.

And given that it is almost time to scrape the grime from our grills once more, this timely competitive series is sure to ignite barbecue passions or, failing that, just make you hungry.

READ MORE:

* Line of Duty star becomes TV's singing detective Ridley

* Celebrity Treasure Island contestants feeling the heat in Great Kiwi Bake Off

* The celebrities who give back to charity



Seven teams of two compete over six weeks in a range of challenges, hoping to impress Wickes, Ganesh Raj and Jared Macdonald, in a bid to win the Cooks On Fire trophy and $30,000 in prize money.

“I like the fact that it’s a fun show. It’s not mean spirited or anything like that,” says Wickes. “It’s about generosity. It’s about that social aspect of cooking.”

And filming outside was a total treat, says Wickes.

Each week, the teams are assigned two challenges with the team who fails to excite the judges being sent home.

First up, there is the throwdown challenge which Wickes says might involve a key ingredient or a specific theme, like an elegant dinner or vegetarian dishes.

Then there is the mystery box challenge, where the contestants must deliver a delicious dish with a surprise ingredient.

Supplied Jared Macdonald, Nici Wickes and Ganesh Raj put the heat on BBQ hopefuls.

“We really feasted and I was amazed what they could do from an outdoor kitchen perspective. It was extraordinary,” she says.

As for her favourite challenge of the season, Wickes picks a dessert theme but not because she is especially partial to sugar.

“People often ask me if I have a sweet or savoury tooth and I’m like, ‘I don’t see any reason to choose’. I like them both,” she laughs. “But I suppose desserts were a little bit more challenging on the barbecue. So it was really fantastic to see what people came up with for that.”

Wickes says you can cook anything on a barbecue – she has even baked a filo pastry rhubarb pie – but admits she probably wouldn’t attempt a pavlova.

“These days, barbecues have got hoods on them. They’ve got indirect heat sources off to the side that’s pushing heat and smoke through. So there’s not many things that you can’t cook on a barbecue.”

Food has always been a big part of Wickes’ life and she grew up with a “foodie family”.

“We all enjoy getting around the dinner table. And certainly my grandmother and my mum, they really encouraged us in the kitchen.”

While Wickes has enjoyed success as a food editor, stylist and recipe developer, she had a varied career before finding her way back to food.

She studied physical education and psychology at university and drove a backpacker bus for a time. She also started her own paper mill, working as a book binder before spending a decade in business coaching and leadership training.

Supplied Nici Wickes changed direction when she was 40.

“But at the back of my mind, I always felt like I wanted to be in food and it wasn’t until I was close to 40 actually. I think that’s a good thing for people to know, that you can change direction any time.

“So I picked cooking. I’d done a little bit of catering and that kind of thing, just sort of on the side. And then I kind of launched into it really when I was 40. I decided to give up the corporate training job and see what I could do in the food world.”

Since then, she has worked in all aspects of the food industry and written three cookbooks – including her latest, A Quiet Kitchen, on the joys of cooking for one, and hosted television series World Kitchen.

“It wasn’t until I started food writing, I suppose, when I realised, ‘Ah that’s where my passion lies’.

“I really enjoy writing and enthusing other people about food, whether that’s where to eat, or what to cook or where to travel to for great food. Those are the things that I really adore.”

Cooks On Fire, TVNZ 1, Thursday, October 27