How The Chase's Bradley Walsh became an accidental actor

Bradley Walsh, one of the most popular TV personalities in both the UK and New Zealand, is as skilled as a juggler when it comes to keeping several different balls in the air.

Comedian, game-show host, actor, presenter and singer, he is the ultimate all-round entertainer.

Initially known as a stand-up comedian and as the host of game shows such as Wheel Of Fortune, Walsh, who hosts The Chase and The Chase Bloopers on TVNZ 1, moved into acting quite by chance in 2000.

The 62-year-old takes up the story.

“I was invited along to the read-through to read the narration for Guy Ritchie’s film Snatch. Guy came up to me afterwards and said, ‘Do you want to be in the film?’ I replied, ‘Sure. That would be great’.”

However, “about a week before they started, I got a phone call from the producers saying, ‘You can’t be in the film because Guy has just found out that you presented Wheel Of Fortune and you won’t bring any credibility to the part’”.

“I said, ‘Fair enough – one door closes and another one opens’.

“Eighteen months later, they felt bad and said, ‘Do you want to try out for the Lock, Stock TV series for the part of Larry Harmless, the homicidal builder?’ – which I got.

Supplied Bradley Walsh hosts The Chase Bloopers

“My acting career started from there. It’s quite extraordinary how it’s just gone from job to job to job since then. Sometimes it’s just a question of right place, right time. It’s pure jam.”

Walsh is being unnecessarily modest.

He has more than proved his acting chops in such diverse productions as Coronation Street, Law And Order UK, Doctor Who, and The Larkins.

That is not to say that he has neglected his hugely successful career as a game-show host.

He has fronted The Chase, one of the most-watched shows in New Zealand, since 2009.

He has also started presenting Blankety Blank, which has been on British TV on and off since 1978.

Walsh explains the attraction of the programme, which famously hands out underwhelming prizes such as a cheque-book and pencil.

“It’s a brilliant show to work on. I get the chance to hang out with a lovely bunch of people for a few hours, as we attempt to play a silly, fun game. The great thing about Blankety Blank is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Supplied Bradley Walsh ... the ultimate all-round entertainer.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work in this business for many years, but Blankety Blank is one of the few shows that has been around longer than my face has been on screen. It’s a heritage show, and people have so many fond memories of the various iterations it’s had over the years.”

But perhaps the work he is most proud of is co-presenting the documentary series Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, in which he and his son Barney travel the world taking on daunting challenges.

Walsh emphasises how much he has got out of making the series.

“If you’ve got children, you’ve got to travel with them and do this type of thing.”

The series, which began in 2019, has now struck a global chord that goes beyond mere TV.

“It’s not even about the programme any more,” says Walsh.

“Barney has received many, many communications from people all over the world.

“They have said, ‘After watching your show, I’ve reconnected with my mum or my dad, and we’re now going to go travelling together’.

“So if a person does that and that connection is made, then that’s our job done.”

The Chase Bloopers, TVNZ 1, Thursday, October 27