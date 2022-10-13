Ex-All Blacks join forces for Clubhouse Rescue

Former All Blacks Israel Dagg and Stephen Donald help grassroots sports clubs makeover their facilities in Clubhouse Rescue.

Former All Blacks Stephen Donald and Israel Dagg are back on the same team, kicking some personal goals with their new television series Clubhouse Rescue.

The series follows the pair as they travel New Zealand helping make over run-down community sports’ club facilities that cater for everything from rugby, football and softball to tennis, squash and golf.

Fortunately – given both Donald and Dagg claim to have zero building skills – they are accompanied on the journey by designers Catherine Portland and Hamish Dodd, builder Dean Larritt and chef Mark Southon.

However, both men believe the real heroes of the show are the volunteers who keep the clubs – often the focus of small communities – up and running.

READ MORE:

* Celebrity Treasure Island contestants feeling the heat in Great Kiwi Bake Off

* Line of Duty star becomes TV's singing detective Ridley

* The celebrities who give back to charity



“I mean, you know how much volunteers play their part and just make sport happen at the weekend,” Donald says. “They don’t just organise, ref and coach but also keep clubs afloat and we saw that.

“We had people take two weeks off their day job to volunteer to give us a hand for no other reason than they love their sport, love the club and know the place it plays in the community. When people do things like that, it’s pretty inspiring.”

Dagg was equally impressed by just how much support there was at the grassroots level.

“And it doesn’t matter how old you are, or how immobile you are, everyone was out there offering a hand. We had 70 and 80 year olds painting walls at a golf club,” Dagg says.

“It was cool to see the real unity amongst the clubs, that togetherness, which is what clubs are really about.

Supplied Former All Blacks Israel Dagg (left) and Stephen Donald (right) lend a helping hand in Club House Rescue.

“We were just a small part of the team. We were actually just standing in front of the camera, clowning around.

“All the hard work was done by the many volunteers and many generous sponsors out there. Honestly, without them none of it would have been possible.”

The series’ producers were inundated with applications from sports clubs in need of help and both Donald and Dagg say many clubrooms were in poor condition.

“There have certainly been clubhouses that haven’t been touched, I guess, since they were built in some places,” Donald says.

“There’s a lot of mould, a lot of carpet absolutely rotted out, changing rooms that aren’t set up for the diversity of people we have playing sport these days.

“There were cases of young girls and boys having to share changing facilities, which you just can’t have.

“And you wouldn’t have driven your car over some of the cracks in the courts at some of the tennis clubs.”

Others, adds Dagg, had insanitary toilet facilities with missing toilet seats and, in some cases, no running water and, at one club, no electricity.

So it was pretty dire.

Supplied Israel Dagg (left), designer Hamish Dodd (centre) and Stephen Donald (right) in Clubhouse Rescue.

“The clubs are in desperate need and they’re all asking for help because during Covid they weren’t able to get the grants they rely on to keep them going,” Dagg says.

And keeping those small town clubs alive is what it’s really all about for the two rugby stars who are keen to make another series or 10.

“I loved it,” Donald says. “It was a fun show to make but also I come from a small community and I know the part the clubs play in the community. To be able to help out was pretty special.

“I pretty much grew up in the Waiuku rugby club rooms or I grew up in my local tennis club.

“It was summer and winter, sorted, you know. So it was very basic and it was very grassroots.”

Dagg also loved the experience.

Supplied Stephen Donald (left), designer Catherine Portland (centre) and Israel Dagg (right).

“It was fun but we were also genuinely helping clubs and people that really need it. It’s been a hell of a journey, just putting smiles on some faces and seeing the emotions come out of them as well.”

While this series took the team to Whangārei, the Far North, Auckland and Waikato, he hopes in future they go further afield.

“We’d love to really spread our wings around New Zealand and go to some places that are really in desperate need.

“We want to continue and, hopefully, help as many clubs as possible,” Dagg says, adding he has been asked to appear on many reality series in the past but always turned them down.

“This one was up my alley. It was genuine right from the get go because we’re helping people and we’re trying to make a difference. This is what I love doing and what I’m about.”

Clubhouse Rescue, Bravo, starts Friday October 28.