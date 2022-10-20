Disasters in the dale as Emmerdale clocks up 50th anniversary

As Emmerdale clocks up 50 years on screen, we take a look back at the origins of the British soap and some of its biggest disasters.

Emmerdale began life as Emmerdale Farm in 1972, based on an idea by former actor and playwright Kevin Laffan.

The soap was promoted as a chance to showcase ‘the excitement of country life’ and the Sugden family were at the heart of the drama. The idea for a series set outdoors was inspired by 1960s Irish series The Riordans, which depicted rural life.

Frazier Hines, who played Joe Sugden, recalls that the actors had to look the part when it came to farming.

“Working on the show we learned how to dip sheep and shear sheep. We would turn up for filming and we’d roll with it.”

The word ‘Farm’ was dropped from the title in 1989 as the series began to focus more on social issues and life in the village. Fifty years on, it is still telling soapy stories that are based on real issues and events.

And for such a tiny place, Emmerdale has had more than its fair share of disasters, both natural and man-made. The producers have promised some big storylines for its month-long celebration of 50 years on screen.

Co-producer Jane Hudson says, “We will be having some huge stunts, big emotional heartache, secrets, lies, comedy and, sadly, some of the soap’s much-loved characters will lose their lives.”

And with that threat hanging in the air, we look at some of the more dramatic exits on the soap.

Beckindale Air Disaster – 1993

One of Emmerdale’s biggest-ever storylines occurred when a Russian airliner plummeted from the sky, damaging the village and killing four residents.

Among the dead were Eric Pollard’s (Christopher Chittel) wife Elizabeth, who he was plotting to kill as she was going to the police to report his fraudulent activities.

The dramatic and fiery crash, unlike anything seen on a soap opera before, was a huge ratings success.

“The plane crash did change things for us,” says Chittel.

It was this event that also led to a name change for the village, which until then was known as Beckindale. And despite the success of the stunt, it wasn’t without controversy given that it aired close to the time of the fifth anniversary of the Lockerbie disaster.

The Storm – 2003/04

After a huge storm hit the village, Ashley Thomas and Louise Appleton were injured when their car crashed into the river. Lightning struck The Woolpack, causing the chimney to fall and kill Marlon’s first wife, Tricia Dingle.

The Siege – 2013

When escaped killer Cameron Murray held The Woolpack hostage, the pub’s cellar filled with rainwater from a flooded river. It looked like Marlon Dingle might drown, but it was Cameron who would meet his demise, electrocuted as he tried to pursue his former lovers, Chas and Debbie Dingle.

Creative director John Whiston says the siege was his favourite event to film as it was staged at Pinewood Studios at the same time as two Hollywood movies were in production.

“Walking into the Pinewood canteen, it was our cast who got mobbed for their autographs, not the movie stars. Move over Tom and Russell – you’re in the way of our selfie with Marlon.”

Helicopter Crash – 2015

A terrible chain of events unfolded in 2015 when Chrissie White set fire to her husband Robert’s car at the scrapyard, causing gas canisters to explode.

When one of the canisters was blown into the air, it knocked a helicopter out of the sky and into the village hall and a nearby fairground.

Resident drama queen Valerie Pollard received a death befitting her – killed by a shard of falling glass in the house of mirrors.

Hotten Bypass Crash – 2016

In a storyline inspired by the horror movie Misery, Emma Barton kept her husband James prisoner in their home. But after he escaped she gave chase, knocking him off the overpass and on to the car of Ashley Thomas below, resulting in a tragic pile-up.

Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle says she felt “a bit bereft” to miss out on such a plum storyline.

“I was screaming at the television. I was genuinely on the edge of my seat. I am in this show and I’m watching something that I’m loving so much. I felt so proud but I was fuming not to be in it.”

Emmerdale, TVNZ 1 weekdays