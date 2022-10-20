Country Calendar's seaweed champion

Lucas Evans is passionate about seaweed and its potential.

“What we’re trying to do is kickstart the seaweed sector,” says Evans, who runs seaweed company Premium Seas from an office in the Coromandel home he shares with his wife and their two children.

Originally employed in a corporate role in the Australian government, he says, “I discovered seaweed on a trip to Coromandel with my wife who is from here.

Howard Taylor Lucas Evans exchanged corprorate world for seaweed.

“I went home and slowly became more and more interested in it and turned it into a business. I’d travel back in my holidays. Eventually I got so involved in it that I had to move over here.”

One aspect of the business involves learning about seaweed farming, but Evans is reluctant to call himself a seaweed farmer.

READ MORE:

* What every Kiwi household should know about Netflix's lower-cost, ad-supported option

* Why Martin Clunes is calling time on Doc Martin

* From Elvis’ mum to Murder, She Wrote: Angela Lansbury’s 10 most iconic performances



“I think I’m more a sector entrepreneur,” he says. “I do farm seaweed. But I also make high value products out of seaweed and deliver different projects. So, yeah, seaweed farmer doesn’t really describe it, but I am a seaweed farmer amongst other things.”

And he has found a growing market for the product.

“We sell it to large health product manufacturers, people that make capsules and pills, you know, nutraceutical companies,” he says.

He goes on to describe himself as a ‘seaweed sector champion’ and says seaweed has huge potential.

“It’s extremely versatile,” he says.

“There’s 950 different species in New Zealand, even more. They all have different applications, from food to nutraceuticals to health products... food thickening agents and whatnot.

“Without seaweed, the whole ocean ecosystem collapses because it provides habitat for fish, it cleans the water, it deacidifies the ocean.

“Even just on that environmental front, it’s just so underrated and quite unbelievable.”

Country Calendar, TVNZ 1, Sunday, October 30