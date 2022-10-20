Stars tell of ghostly encounters in the dead of the night

When it comes to things that go bump in the night, the stars have had more than their share of ghostly enounters. As Halloween approaches, they share their spooky encounters

Supplied Catherine Keener in Kidding

Catherine Keener

Catherine Keener (Kidding) ain’t afraid of no ghost. While making the horror thriller Get Out, some crew members were disturbed by mysterious noises from within the Alabama mansion where they were filming. But The 40-Year-Old Virgin star was unperturbed by the spooky visitors and set to allaying the crew’s fears. “I took a broom and I started to sweep. And I just started talking to this ghost,” Keener told Stuff. “I was getting responses. It was very weird. I was just talking to it like, ‘I want to sweep behind this door’ and the door creeks open. I said, ‘I know this is your room and I’m sorry’. Once I started sweeping the whole energy became different. Honestly, I just thought, ‘Respect the ghost, man’.”

Michael Imperioli

Actor Michael Imperioli who can soon be seen on season two of White Lotus, claims to have had several ghostly encounters, notably at the Chelsea Hotel which is famed for its residents from the beyond and as the place where Sid Vicious was accused of killing girlfriend Nancy Spungeon. On Talking Sopranos, the podcast he hosted with his The Sopranos co-star Steve Schirripa, Imperioli revealed he had seen Mary, a woman who is believed to be the widow of a victim of the Titanic and a common supernatural sight at the historic establishment. The Sopranos often made reference to the time 3am and Imperioli, who was also a writer on the series, revealed the recurring theme stemmed from his own experience. He said another spirit made contact with him at the Chelsea Hotel a year before he got the role of Christopher Moltisanti and she revealed some of what his future might hold. When he asked her, “Why didn’t you come at midnight?” she replied, “We don’t come at midnight. We come at 3am.”

Getty Spooky house guest for Courteney Cox.

Courteney Cox

Fittingly, former haunted house owner Courteney Cox stars in Shining Vale, a TV series about a woman who lives in a haunted house. But the paranormal activity in Cox’s former home was something experienced by other people rather than the Friends star herself. Cox says visitors kept mentioning a strange feeling they had in her house, which once belonged to the famous burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee.“I didn’t still believe it, but one day I was at the door and the doorbell rang. It was a FedEx guy and he goes, ‘Are you aware that there is a spirit in this house?’ And I go, ‘No, why are you saying that?’ and they said, ‘Because they’re standing right behind you.’ I was like, ‘Oh s...,’ and then I moved.”

Octavia Spencer

Academy-Award-winner Octavia Spencer (The Help) is rather fond of her supernatural flatmate. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Spencer explained her home was previously owned by an actor who worked in westerns, a genre she grew up with. The Hidden Figures star sees the spirit as a protector, who ensures that unwanted visitors don’t return. “I love him, because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn’t be there,” said Spencer. “He runs them out. If they stay at my place, they don’t wanna come back. And that’s how I know that they don’t belong here.” Meanwhile, friends who do belong there tell her how warm and welcoming her home is. Spencer says if she is away for long periods of time her paranormal resident can get a little testy, closing doors and turning off lights.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Salma Hayek called in a medium to banish spirits.

Salma Hayek

The House Of Gucci actor lives in such a deeply haunted house in London that she had to enlist the services of a medium to cleanse the property of her supernatural squatters. Hayek told talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres that lights would go on and off, doors would open and close, and the piano would sometimes play by itself. Her daughter Valentina backed up her famous mother’s claims, saying, “I’ve seen the actual things – like twice.” Hayek said the medium identified and banished as many as 20 spirits in the home, including an old lady and a child, but a praying nun refused to depart and remains in the home.

Peter Jackson

The New Zealand film director known for The Lord Of The Rings trilogy and the spooky movie The Frighteners says he had a paranormal experience while living in an apartment across from the St James Theatre in Wellington. While discussing the ghost in his movie The Lovely Bones in 2009, Jackson revealed his own encounter to Britain’s Channel 4. “I woke up one morning and there was a figure in the room. She was very scary. She had a screaming face, very accusatory. She was a lady about 50 years old,” Jackson said. He described how she glided across the room and disappeared into the wall. While pondering whether what he had just experienced was real, Jackson’s wife and collaborator Fran Walsh came into the room. I told her about it and the first thing she said was, ‘Was it the woman with the screaming face?’ Fran had seen the same woman in the same room about two years before.” Jackson explained that ‘The Wailing Woman’ as she is known, was rumoured to be a vaudeville performer who had taken her life after being booed off the stage at the theatre.

Chris Pizzello Lily Collins says, “3 am is the time when the veil between the realms is the thinnest.”

Lily Collins

While filming Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, the biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy, Lily Collins (Emily In Paris) says she was visited by some of Bundy’s victims. Collins told The Guardian newspaper that she had trouble sleeping and would be woken at 3.05am every night “by flashes of images, like the aftermath of a struggle”. Collins said she felt that the women were trying to make contact with her but she didn’t feel scared; she believes they were encouraging her to tell their story. And the reason for their arrival at the same hour of the early morning? It’s said to be the favoured time for spirits to make house calls.“I discovered that 3am is the time when the veil between the realms is the thinnest,” said Collins, “and one can be visited.”