Antonia Prebble finds a new mission with Shortland Street

Antonia Prebble, who plays Rebekah Anderson in Shortland Street, says, “If I just work in New Zealand and Australia, say for the rest of my life, that would be a wonderful life and a wonderful career”.

One of New Zealand’s most famous Westies, actor Antonia Prebble, is heading in new directions.

She is back on screen, starring as Brightshine Church leader Rebekah Anderson in Shortland Street, while also treading the boards in the Auckland Theatre Company’s production of North By Northwest, her first stage role in nearly a decade.

Home life is equally busy after Prebble and her partner – and former Westside co-star Dan Musgrove – welcomed their second baby, Gus, in August last year. Four-year-old Freddie rounds out the family.

However, if it hadn’t been for the pandemic, life could have looked very different for the 38-year-old actor who has been a fixture on New Zealand television screens for 26 years.

When Westside wrapped in 2020, Prebble – who had spent 15 years as part of this country’s most notorious television family in Outrageous Fortune and then its prequel Westside – said she was looking forward to spreading her wings and tackling the American market.

“I had just got new management over there and it felt like a good time to re-engage with the possibility of working there, but then Covid happened, so I had to do a quick reassessment and, to use that most overused word, pivot,” she says, adding even she was surprised by what happened next.

“I had this strange sense of liberation from the overseas dream, that dangling carrot, the wonderful possibility that’s always just slightly out of reach, that if you just keep moving toward to it, maybe you’ll get it.

South Pacific Pictures Shortland Street's original cast member looks back at what the show has meant to him and audiences.

“Then, when it was suddenly like, ‘Oh, OK well, you just can’t do that now, that’s off the cards’, I did feel sort of freed from that part of my ambition.

“I thought, ‘OK, well, if I just work in New Zealand and Australia, say for the rest of my life, that would be a wonderful life and a wonderful career’.”

Not content to just rely on acting, Prebble has joined forces with Musgrove to develop their own projects and they now have two TV shows in development.

“I’ve probably said it a thousand times but my only goal really is to keep learning and to feel like I’m moving forward.

“It feels like the right fit is to take more on of creator and producer roles, so that’s what I will be doing with these two shows.”

Meanwhile, she’s back auditioning for roles in overseas productions.

“We’re just kind of going with the flow and we’ll see what happens,” she says, adding it is also great to see so many international projects coming to New Zealand.

“It definitely makes things easier logistically with children. We went to Melbourne (to film the domestic violence drama Safe Home) recently, all four of us and, well, we’ll call it a success. We managed it but, with little kids, it’s easier to be in your own routine.”

Supplied Antonia Prebble says Shortland Street was fully aware she was busy with her two young children but “they really bent over backwards to make it work”.

Her current projects mean she can pop home for lunch and a catch-up with Freddie and Gus – and even take them to work with her at times.

That flexibility was a key factor in Prebble agreeing to join the cast of Shortland Street.

“(Shortland Street) said, ‘We realise you’ve got two young kids and can’t commit to anything that’s really intense at the moment, so let us know the availability you have and we will craft the character around that’. They really bent over backwards to make it work,” she says.

“I literally gave them the dates, and almost down to the hours that I could work, which is very different from how they normally work. I was just really touched.”

She is relishing playing the graceful and elegant Rebekah but warns viewers to expect the unexpected. “She’s really going to shake things up in Ferndale.”

Meanwhile, her starring role alongside former Shorty actor Ryan O’Kane in North By Northwest, the play based on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 film noir of the same name, is a reminder of a childhood performing in community theatre.

“My first professional play, She Stoops To Conquer, was with Auckland Theatre Company and I must have been about 21. I’ve done a handful of other plays since, but I’ve definitely been much more focused on screen, so it’s so fun to be back,” she says.

“I had forgotten the pure joy of being in a rehearsal room. It’s just a real delight. I’m loving it.”

