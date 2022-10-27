MKR judge says Nigella Lawson always happy – unless she was hungry

Nigella Lawson joins Manu Feildel as a judge on the new season of My Kitchen Rules Australia.

Popular British television cook Nigella Lawson has no trouble dishing up what she likes about the Australian cooking series My Kitchen Rules.

“Straight off the bat, I loved that MKR was about home cooks,” she says, on the eve of the New Zealand launch of the series’ 12th season.

“While I admire chefs enormously, home cooking is where my heart is. For me, it’s the real story of food and I was just terribly excited about eating food that told me where people had come from, who they are, and what they love.”

Lawson joins the show as a judge, a replacement for controversial chef Pete Evans, who left in 2020.

She joins chef Manu Feildel, who has been with the series since its first episode. Former MasterChef Australia judge Matt Preston will make his MKR debut later in the season and several familiar faces, including chefs Colin Fassnidge and Curtis Stone, will also be back.

The series – on hiatus last year – has undergone a makeover, returning to its roots and putting the emphasis back on the food that home cooks make in their own kitchens for friends and family.

Twelve teams of two from around Australia will be competing for the $100,000 prize.

“What is interesting about the contestants in this season is the multi-cultural aspect,” says Feildel. “Each night we travelled the world with their cuisines.

“This is where you see the real value of food – people sharing their family recipes and homes, places they love to cook and people they love to cook for. It’s a privilege to share these moments with the contestants as they share their love of home cooking.”

The French chef had no reservations about working with Lawson who is herself a home cook – albeit one who has published 13 cookbooks that have collectively sold 10 million copies.

“Nigella was a dream to work with,” he says. “She is a wonderfully interesting lady with many food (and other) stories to tell – a woman after my own heart.

“She was always happy – unless she was hungry. What binds us is a love of food. I don’t think being trained or not makes a difference in your judging style. If it was a restaurant competition, I think it would be different, but with MKR we’re both looking for well-cooked, good, simple food.”

The respect is mutual with Lawson admitting she learnt a lot from the MKR veteran.

“It’s tricky in a way, being both a house guest and a judge. After all, we don’t usually go around to people’s houses, eat their food, and then tell them what’s wrong with it,” she says.

“But I learnt so much from Manu. He’s direct, kind, and respectful. He says, it’s not about being critical, it’s about giving a critique. And the thing about Manu is that rigorous as he is, he is such a warm person, and that’s so lovely to be with. I adored travelling about Australia with him. There’s such joy in working with someone who makes you laugh.”

She says this season’s contestants are an impressive bunch.

“They all shared – and what was so uplifting to witness – a genuine delight at cooking us their food,” Lawson says.

“Enthusiastic hospitality, both the desire to delight and the impulse to share, is the true mark of the home cook and I was impressed that they never lost sight of that despite the pressures of competing.”

When it comes to judging, Lawson has her own way of picking the best dishes.

“The dish that deserves that 10 is one that immediately makes me smile inside.

“I try very hard to keep a poker face or I’d be grinning on the outside when eating it, too,” she confesses.

“Every element has to be cooked with respect. The flavours and textures need to be balanced.

“The dish needs to convince completely; that’s to say, everything on the plate has to deserve to be there. There must be nothing extraneous nor, for that matter, any tiny little thing missing.”

However, when it comes to her MKR experience, Lawson is definitely smiling – a lot.

“I loved everything, absolutely everything. I loved the contestants’ zeal for cooking and working with Manu. I loved being in Australia. And I got to eat some wonderful food. It was just a joy and I savour it still.”

MKR Australia, TVNZ 2, November 7