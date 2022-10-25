UK radio presenter dies on air

A radio presenter in the UK has died part way through his morning programme.

GenX Radio Suffolk said DJ Tim Gough died suddenly from a suspected heart attack while presenting his popular breakfast show on Monday morning (local time).

He was broadcasting from a studio in his home in Lackford, about 55km from the Ipswich station’s headquarters, when it happened just before 8am. Gough was aged 55.

Gough was on air at GenX when the service was cut mid-song just an hour into the slot, the BBC reported.

The music restarted a few minutes later, but the presenter did not return and GenX - which only opened early this year - later confirmed he had died.

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio Suffolk, described Gough “as a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily programme”.

“Tim has been on the radio since the ‘80s and had come out of radio retirement to fully involve himself in our project from the beginning, to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk,” Hazell said.

”To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly.

“We are heartbroken by the news. I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received.”