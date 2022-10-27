The Chase star Bradley Walsh nearly crushed by a pig

Working on The Larkins, the gently bucolic British drama set in the idyllic Kent countryside in 1959, Bradley Walsh is as happy as a pig in a sty – except when he meets an actual pig.

“It’s a proper working farm,” exclaims Walsh, who plays the irrepressibly optimistic Pop Larkin. And his scariest moment was when, “I nearly got crushed by Bessy the pig”.

The actor, who also presents the globally popular quiz show The Chase, points out the other perils of filming on a working farm.

“I get to drive a 1933 Rolls-Royce, a Ferguson 365 tractor – brilliant. I actually got to plough the field. It’s a bit tough for someone with hay fever, though.”

READ MORE:

* Why Joanna Scanlan loves The Larkins

* Bradley Walsh reboots a TV classic with The Larkins

* Bradley Walsh says 'not a chance' he'd leave The Chase



Walsh reveals another sequence caused him and his co-star Joanna Scanlan, who portrays the ever-warm Ma Larkin, some serious difficulties.

“When we were doing the bed scenes, they were some of the most frightening scenes of my life.

“Jo would wear a nylon nightie and I used to have a crew member with a lightning conductor that I could grip on to, to earth myself. Sparks flew.”

In the first episode of the new series, adapted by Simon Nye (The Durrells) from the original novel by H.E. Bates, Ma and Pop are finding it hard to like their disagreeable new neighbours Pinkie Jerebohm (Morgana Robinson) and her acerbic husband (Julian Rhind-Tutt). After the dinner party from hell, the relationship deteriorates further.

Supplied Bradley Walsh, who plays Pop Larkin alongside Joanna Scanlan as Ma Larkin, admits that “sparks flew” in bedroom scenes between the pair on The Larkins.

At the same time, Primrose (Lydia Paige) is about to leave school and is determined to embark on a career as a journalist. She is also falling for the new clergyman, Rev Candy (Maxim Ays), much to the fury of the bitter old vicar (Peter Davidson).

The story of the lovable Larkins was first brought to the screen in 1991 as The Darling Buds Of May – starring David Jason, Pam Ferris and a young Catherine Zeta Jones.

It was an enormous success, but Walsh chose not to look at it again.

“I didn’t rewatch the original. I’d either end up stealing from it or thinking we could do far better.

“But I remember watching those characters and loving them and thinking, ‘This is a great, warm place to be’, so it certainly imbued itself in me.”

The 62-year-old, who has also made a mark as an actor in such diverse dramas as Dr Who, Law And Order UK and Coronation Street, stresses that times have changed since the David Jason version went out.

“Modern viewers are different from viewers even 30 years ago, so there’s more plot. We’ve widened it to show the social context of the village and added some characters. We’ve taken that world and added to it.

“It’s modern in the sense that it moves on much more quickly than it did 30 years ago, and we’ve brought in some lovely character actors.”

He adds, “The books themselves are a great reminder of what it was about and I’d urge people to read them because they have a breeziness to them that still works today, even if they were written in the late 50s.”

Supplied Bradley Walsh reveals he put on weight while filming The Larkins as the food on set was delicious and it “was like going back into my grandmother’s kitchen”.

It was the presence of Simon Nye as the writer that drew Walsh to this production.

“(The original show) wasn’t really my area of expertise, but when they told me Simon was writing it – I was a massive fan of The Durrells – that was the defining moment for me.”

Walsh discloses the one other problem he encountered on the set of The Larkins, with the family being formidable consumers of traditional country fare.

“Nearly everything on that table was edible – and delicious,” he says. “We had the most wonderful home economist who made it all, and it was like going back into my grandmother’s kitchen.

“I don’t know about the others, but by the time we’d finished the series I ended up putting on 8lbs in weight.

“Jo would bring some food to the table and I’d end up having that for lunch. I stayed at the table eating.

“It’s a tricky old show. They’ve just come to take my measurements for a new suit for The Chase.

“It would be great to do more series, but I can’t keep going out and buying new clothes. We’ve got to calm down on the eating, Simon.”

Referring back to Nye’s previous hit, The Durrells, Walsh closes with a laugh. “We’ve got to go and live somewhere by the sea and follow a Mediterranean diet.”

The Larkins, TVNZ 1, Sunday (starts November 6)