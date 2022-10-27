Shortland Street siblings fight over inheritance

Shortland Street's original cast member looks back at what the show has meant to him and audiences.

She might be a new face in Ferndale but Trae Te Wiki is no acting novice.

The Taranaki-raised actor (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Kahungunu and Ngāpuhi) plays Ngaio, the sister who Dr TK Samuels (Ben Mitchell) never knew he had until she gatecrashed his wedding to Cece (Nicole Whippy).

Since her arrival, Ngaio has inveigled her way into the Samuels household, befriending Tillie (Tinihuia Lee-Lemon) while, at the same time, alienating TK’s niece Esther (Ngahuia Piripi).

It now looks like further trouble is brewing as she and her newfound brother tussle over the terms of their late father’s will.

“I think that Ngaio has this only-child energy and a lot of privilege as well, so she’s not used to sharing or being sidelined,” Te Wiki says of her character, adding that viewers will have to wait to see just how far she will go.

Whatever happens, the actor sees her time playing Ngaio as a learning experience.

The Victoria University graduate already had several years of stage work behind her but has appeared only once before on television, co-starring alongside Rebecca Gibney as the young winemaker Tippy in Under The Vines.

“Under The Vines definitely opened up my world to the whole TV industry,” says Te Wiki, who has finished filming that show’s second season and has her fingers crossed it will be picked up for a third year.

She is now keen to learn as much as she can about the television industry, so when Shortland Street’s producers offered her the role of Ngaio, she jumped at it.

However, despite a wealth of experience on stage, including winning the Most Promising Newcomer award at the 2018 Wellington Theatre Awards, Te Wiki says her first day on the Shortland Street set was challenging.

“I was so nervous. I felt queasy all morning and even got the shakes,” says Te Wiki, admitting the show had been a staple in her Hawera home when she was growing up.

“My first favourite character was Minnie (Katrina Devine). I loved her and I’ve loved coming into (the show) as part of an already established whānau. I mean, I remember when Tillie was born.

“It’s a real buzz to act with people I’ve grown up watching on TV, like Ben Mitchell and Nicole Whippy. It’s a real buzz to my friends and family too. The amount of messages I got (after my first Shortland Street episode), you’d think I’d won a Grammy or married or something.”

Supplied “It was my first language but, like many others, I lost it when I went to mainstream school,” says Trae Te Wiki.

As well as coming to terms with working on what is considered one of the fastest-paced television shows in the world, Te Wiki has also had to brush up on her te reo Māori.

“It was my first language but, like many others, I lost it when I went to mainstream school when I was seven,” she says.

“I’ve got the foundation but in terms of picking up a script and being able to understand straight away what I’m reading, yeah, not so much.

“But, in saying that, I feel really lucky to be able to get to do the lines, have the time to research them, and turn them over...

“I mean, being able to act the conversation with someone else, fully knowing what I’m saying, feels really awesome. It’s really empowering to speak your native language on screen.”

Shortland Street, TVNZ 2, 7pm, weeknights.