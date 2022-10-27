Country Calendar: The magic of Maungatapere Mushrooms

Greg Rathbun and Tann Duangprasit were living in Auckland when they felt the call of the North six years ago. Looking for a change of lifestyle, they purchased an avocado orchard in Maungatapere, near Whangarei.

Rathbun says the couple’s philosophy is that “life is for living” so they took the leap and bought the property.

The couple resurrected the run-down orchard and now sell their produce online through website Avos To Go. With that aspect of the business up and running, Duangprasit a self-described “country girl” who grew up in rural Thailand, has a background in foraging and growing fungi and so Maungatapere Mushroom was born.

She was also motivated by the fact that there are so few varieties of mushroom widely available in New Zealand.

“When you travel the world you see everywhere multiple varieties of mushrooms,” she says. And with the appetite for plant-based diets growing, choice when it comes to edible fungi makes sense.

She is also active in mushroom-growing groups who share information and varieties with each other. Through this community, she has also cultivated some native edible species. The appeal of growing native species is that they don’t require any special equipment or climate as they are naturally suited to grow here.

Duangprasit says they grow about 45-50kg of mushrooms every week. She is passionate about mushrooms and their many health benefits and grows a number of varieties that New Zealanders may not be familiar with but soon become converted once they try them.

While avocados can be easily shipped around the country, delicate mushrooms are a little more difficult so currently you can only buy Maungatapere Mushrooms at local markets or at the couple’s farm.

“But I'm open every day on the farm,” says Duangprasit, “as long as I'm home my door is open to everyone.”