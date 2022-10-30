Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher, to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth

The second season trailer shows the furture of the Witcher.

Throw a coin to your new Witcher – Henry Cavill is to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth in the Netflix fantasy show.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Cavill who has played the Witcher for two seasons, and will appear in the forthcoming third, will be replaced in season four by the Australian actor.

In a statement released by Netflix, Cavill said his “journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures”.

“Alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf.”

Based on a series of novels and short stories by Polish fantasy author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher draws on Slavic folklore and fairytales to tell the story of a lone monster hunter who is reluctantly tied to the fates of two women – one a morally ambivalent witch, the other a feisty-yet-innocent princess with unknown powers.

Netflix/Supplied Henry Cavil as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter and Witcher.

Cavill’s casting as the Witcher was greeted with near universal approval by the fans.

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” Cavill said of the casting change in the statement.

It’s possible Cavill exit has something to do with his re-instatement in the DC cinematic universe as Superman.

Last week it was announced that Suicide Squad 2 and The Peacemaker director James Gunn, would be taking over st the co-chief executive of the DC Studios, which suggests new films based on DC comics would have a more cohesive plan – in the style of Marvel Studios’ phases 1 through 5 – and a more upbeat, less dark and gritty flavour, from now on.

Warner Bros/Supplied Henry Cavill as Superman - the actor is reprising the role in a new iteration of the DC Universe.

Cavill played Superman in three films in the so-called Snyderverse – DC films directed by Zach Snyder: Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and The Justice League.

It was thought had stepped down from the role for good following the controversy around reshooting of Justice League with since-disgraced Joss Whedon replacing Snyder.

Cavill came back, however, for a cameo in Black Adam, starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson and announced he would be playing the Big Blue Boy Scout in this new iteration of DC cinema at a live interview with MTV on October 26.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images Australian actor Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in season 4 of The Witcher.

During a live interview Cavill told the audience: “The character means so much to me. It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope... There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

Liam Hemsworth is most famous for his role as Gale Hawthorne in the Hunger Games quadrilogy. His is also Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother, and the ex-husband of US singer Miley Cyrus.