Professor Ngahuia Te Awekotuku presents documentary Waharoa - Art Of The Pacific, which looks at Māori and Pasifika art in Aotearoa.

Producer Owen Hughes hopes a new documentary series will make Kiwis take a second look at the artworks they pass each day.

Waharoa: Art Of The Pacific looks at how Māori art has transformed from the traditional to the contemporary in just over half a century and, at the insistence of its presenter, art historian Ngahuia Te Awekotuku, all the works featured are publicly accessible.

“There are quite a lot of well-known Māori artworks held in private collections and she didn’t see the point in going to view those because our audience would never be able to see them,” Hughes says, adding some, like Wellington’s City To Sea Bridge and Hamilton’s Stone Cloak are well known.

“And while making this series, I discovered Selwyn Muru’s Waharoa (gateway) in Aotea Square is actually one of the most selfied objects in the whole country.”

Supplied Professor Ngahuia Te Awekotuku presents the documentary series Waharoa - Art Of The Pacific.

Hughes hopes the series will encourage people to not just photograph but also take a closer look at the artworks and understand what message the artist is sending.

The series is, in part, inspired by last year’s Toi Tū Toi Ora: Contemporary Māori Art exhibition at the Auckland Art Gallery which showcased the development of Māori art from the 1950s to the present day.

Hughes initially planned to make the series about all Pacific art, including Māori, Melanesian, Aboriginal and Polynesian works. However, the pandemic put paid to that which, he says, ended up being something of a blessing.

“It meant that we could concentrate on our own local indigenous art,” he says, adding he was astonished by the response from artists to the documentary.

“The response was incredibly supportive. We’ve got about 60 artists across three episodes and it’s not just the artists, but also the majority of the galleries.”

Waharoa: Art Of The Pacific, Prime, starts Thursday November 17.