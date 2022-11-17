Jail looms for Bradley Walsh's The Larkins character

Pop’s happy-go-lucky nature in The Larkins has never been more severely tested as dark clouds gather over what has always seemed to be permanent sunshine in the heart of the Kent countryside.

The Larkins’ snobbish new neighbours, the Jerebohms, are turning out not to be the pushover Pop (Bradley Walsh) thought when he made them pay an inflated price for the dilapidated Bluff Court.

Aggrieved, the pair have schemed to bring him down and successfully managed to set up a trap to get him arrested for burglary.

Pop is still not facing up to the seriousness of the situation, but Ma and the kids are worried about the forthcoming court summons, fearing he may be sent to prison.

“Pinkie and her husband are nasty people,” says Jo Scanlan, who plays Ma.

“And when they discover that Pop and Ma have been a bit greedy, they are not happy and it’s just a huge level of revenge which goes on and on until the bitter end.

“Ma is somebody who doesn’t want to sweat the small stuff. She’s an enjoyer of life, a very happy person who sees the best in people and doesn’t imagine the worst.

“But I think when she gets to her deathbed and she looks back, this may well be the one moment in her whole life where she felt unnerved, discombobulated, challenged and a tiny bit hopeless.”

This week, Pop is in court where he has decided to conduct his own defence. But will he be any match for the Jerebohms’ hotshot lawyer from London?

Supplied Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan as Ma and Pop Larkin in the British drama series The Larkins.

In the midst of this, Mariette and Charley finally return from their honeymoon around Europe, just as the family are in turmoil. Can they help to fix things?

Stepping into the shoes of Mariette Larkin this year is Joelle Rae, 21, who replaces Sabrina Bartlett.

“I didn’t know a lot about The Larkins during my audition process,” Rae admits. “And I didn’t realise how huge it was. So joining the cast felt very surreal for me and exciting. Everyone was so welcoming and they all knew each other. And so walking on to set felt like it was one big family.

“Mariette goes through a similar journey from the first season to the second season really, as I have as a young woman. She wanted to leave home and spread her wings but now she realises the value of family and feels the distance between her and Pop and Ma.

“When they return to the family, they have changed a bit from how they were.

“They have enjoyed spending time together without all the kids screaming and shouting and wanting to play with them.

“They love them all and have missed them so much but they want their own space.

“However, the family is in a bit of a mess and, initially, they have a kind of anger when they come back because Ma has been withholding something from them. And Pop has got into a bit of a predicament.

“The Jerebohms are evil but hilarious. I’m not going to spoil the story but Mariette is very worried about the future of her family.

“It’s been lovely playing a character that I feel like I can really relate to in certain ways, and it was amazing filming in the countryside.

“I’m from a very rural area myself so it was lovely being able to work in a place that’s just full of greenery and animals. It really helps you to immerse yourself in your character in that warm environment.”

Rae was pleased to learn that Lydia Paige plays Primrose Larkin as she trained with her at The Television Workshop in Nottingham.

Supplied “As soon as I put my costume on, and my hair and make-up is all done, I feel the part,” says Joelle Rae.

“We were never in the same play together or did sessions together and so our paths never crossed but we still knew of each other.

“I distinctly remember watching her in a play called Middletown. I was with my mum and I remember saying to her, ‘This girl is incredible. Her talent is unimaginable. She’s so good at what she does.’

“So when I heard that she was in The Larkins I was so pleased. Since filming we’ve obviously got a lot closer, which is really lovely. I feel like I’ve found a real friend in Lydia.”

It’s not only the rural setting that helps the cast get into character. The 1950s clothes and styling are a bonus, too, for an actor.

“I grew up watching Downton Abbey and it was nice to do something that’s not necessarily modern and you really do feel like you’re stepping into a different world on set,” says Rae.

“As soon as I put my costume on, and my hair and make-up is all done, I feel the part.

“The attention to detail to make it specific to that period is so thorough and so brilliant.”

The Larkins, TVNZ 1, Sunday.