Inside Child Poverty Revisited: Bryan Bruce's sequel documentary

More than a decade after his documentary Inside Child Poverty, Bryan Bruce returns to explore the issue in Inside Child Poverty Revisited.

Eleven years after his local documentary Inside Child Poverty screened, Bryan Bruce has made a sequel.

Called Inside Child Poverty Revisited, it looks at the state of New Zealand today when it comes to younger members of our society.

While some people may argue that things are improving for children, others disagree.

Bruce, a television presenter and documentary maker who featured on Prime’s A Question Of Justice, mentions the Child Poverty Reduction Act – something which didn’t exist in 2011. This piece of legislation was passed in late 2018.

READ MORE:

* A Question of Justice: Don't expect answers from Prime's fascinating, but flawed legal series

* New local series A Question Of Justice gives victims a voice

* How poverty impacts mental health: 'You just feel worthless'



Bruce talks about the Act’s targets as set by the government.

“They (the government) may want to say that they’ve met the targets on all of the things that they’ve set,” he says.

“But if you’re like me and you go out and you meet people, and you visit people who are in motels and you meet people who have decided to go back to whenua and live basically in portacabins and basically dig toilets for themselves and things, you realise very soon that we haven’t made a lot of progress.”

On the flip side, some things have improved in the past 11 years. GP visits, for instance, are free for children aged 13 and under.

“Hopefully it will go to under 18s. But that’s (free GP visits for the under 14s) a good thing. We’ve done that,” says Bruce.

Supplied Investigative journalist Bryan Bruce (above) presents the documentary Inside Child Poverty Revisited.

“Yes, we have warmed up some houses and we’ve done a few other things but the reality is housing and food are worse now than they were, in my view.

“Those are the two major things that affect the wellbeing of children the most.”

He mentions the property market.

“We have got a problem in that a lot of New Zealanders have got a vested interest in the value of their properties,” says Bruce.

“So, you know, there are millions of dollars of untaxed wealth. That could go into building houses and feeding our kids.”

He chats about the part that our political and economic systems have played in all of this.

“We have neoliberal economics which is the politics of selfishness, the economics of selfishness,” he says. “It isn’t the New Zealand I grew up in.

“I talked about my own family in the programme in that my mum was a factory worker and my dad was a postman and we arrived from the slums of Edinburgh in the early 50s.

“But within five years, my parents had bought a house in Spreydon (Christchurch) and they did it because the government controlled the mortgage market and lent the money to my parents and to the baby boom generation at three per cent for 40 years.

“So we all got a house and we all got fed.”

With child poverty an issue that doesn’t seem to be disappearing from the headlines, what would Bruce like to see changing? If he could wave a magic wand, what would he do?

“I would try to convince people that we should be a ‘we’ society and not a ‘me’ society,” he says.

Supplied “The purpose of documentaries like this one is to create the debate, says Bryan Bruce (above).

When asked what he hopes viewers will take away from Inside Child Poverty Revisited, Bruce says, “I would hope that they would rethink about what it is that we want and what do we stand for as a people. What do we want for our society?

“Who are we and what do we stand for as a people? That’s something I want them to reflect on.

“Personally I would like to see changes. But the purpose of documentaries like this one is to create the debate.

“If you’re sitting on the couch, arguing with me, I’m happy because it means you’re thinking about it.

“What I’d like people to do is the next time they go to the (general election) ballot box, they have children front of mind, and the next generation front of mind, and not themselves.”

When Bruce’s Inside Child Poverty screened in 2011, it was criticised for screening too close to the general election.

Bruce is aware that his latest documentary may not find favour with everyone who watches it.

“You don’t do the kind of work I do and not have broad shoulders,” he says.

“You don’t do opinionated pieces and not expect people to disagree with you. There will be people who disagree with me.

“There will be people who think that I don’t know what I’m talking about. There will be other people who think I’m on the right track.”

Inside Child Poverty Revisited, Three, Tuesday November 29.