Hotel Inspector Alex Polizzi tells why she's not pulling punches

She is not known for pulling her punches, even though her critical remarks are usually served with a disarming smile. But Alex Polizzi insists she is direct because she doesn’t have any time to waste – and that her advice is simple to follow.

“People really seem to love the show and they always say that they can’t believe the hoteliers don’t listen to me, and that is often the case,” she says.

“There’s been nothing particularly clever about the advice I have been giving – even if I say so myself.

“It is real groundwork stuff, the basics – cleanliness, a decent bed, a hot shower and a good breakfast. If you have those elements right at whatever level of service you are offering, then you are likely to have customers.

“Some people are looking for different price points, others are actively looking for independent hotels, not chain hotels.

“I’ve encouraged hoteliers to look inwards at what needs changing to attract more customers. If you don’t get the basics right, there’s no hope of survival.

“It’s not that I’m really tough, I’m just straight-forward because there is no point me bitching behind someone’s back when they need me to talk to them face to face. I don’t have that long to affect any kind of change and if I don’t get on with it, the likelihood of achieving anything is minimal.”

However, she does concede that she is surprised that so many hoteliers are lining up to be on the show.

“I’m always amazed they can still find hotels that want to feature on the programme, because we really do show it warts and all.”

Polizzi comes from a long line of hoteliers. Her grandfather was Lord Forte. Her mother, Olga, is a hotel designer and the sister of Sir Rocco Forte. Polizzi trained at the Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong and worked for Marco Pierre White before joining the family business, Rocco Forte Hotels in Cardiff, Rome and St Petersburg and then working for her mother, opening Hotel Tresanton in 1998 and Hotel Endsleigh in 2005.

In 2019 she was persuaded by her mum to team up to buy and renovate another hotel, The Star in Alfriston, East Sussex, which turned out to be a bigger undertaking than she thought. And then came the double whammy of the Covid pandemic and Britain leaving the European Union, which has given her a real headache.

“Covid set us back, like so many others, and it led to a lot of people leaving the industry and realising there were easier ways to earn a living. And with Brexit, the pool of staff that we used to rely on was completely taken from us.

“We had forgotten how much we relied on these enthusiastic young professionals from hospitality schools across Europe.

“I’ve been training a lot of young people myself. Every minute that I’m not filming The Hotel Inspector I am in Sussex at The Star.”

She lives in South London with her husband, Marcus, who runs a wholesale bakery business, and their two children – Olga, 13, and Rocco, 8.

Supplied When she is on holiday, The Hotel Inspector host Alex Polizzi admits it is almost impossible for her not to take a critical eye to wherever she is staying. “I don’t tend to get cross,” she says, “but I make my views known.”

Whenever Polizzi does find time to get away for family breaks, she admits that it is almost impossible for her not to take a critical eye to wherever she is staying and to speak up about what doesn’t meet her standard.

“I do think it’s quite hard for me not to judge, especially if I am spending a lot of money on a holiday and I then think things aren’t right. I don’t tend to get cross but I make my views known.

“I never feel that awkward complaining because I think if you say it nicely they can’t really be offended and I’m not asking for them to take it off the bill – just letting them know my opinion.

“I try not to be too critical but Marcus says that his heart does sink when we walk into a hotel room and I’m saying, ‘Why have they got this here and who on Earth planned this room?’.

“That’s why I think we’ve ended up going back to the same places – tried and trusted.”

The Hotel Inspector, TVNZ 1, Wednesday