Repair Shop duo talk about the 'bear' necessities

Such is their passion and expertise when dealing with everyone’s favourite form of cuddly toy that Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell are collectively known as ‘The Teddy Bear Ladies’.

And it’s a moniker of which the two teddy and dolly restorers are justifiably proud.

“We absolutely love the name,” says Middleditch, easily recognised on The Repair Shop because of her pink hair. “We were ‘The Teddy Bear Ladies’ before being on TV when we were just working together and the label has just stuck. It’s lovely.”

The pair met after Middleditch dropped in to the craft workshop that Tatchell was running.

“I’ve had a lifelong love of teddy bears,” says Middleditch. “That progressed, I suppose, as I got older and it became a more serious hobby.

READ MORE:

* 'Fail fast, fix fast': Simon Gault on reinvention and 'the worst night' of his cooking career

* Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

* It’s agreed: Dominic West is too attractive to play Prince Charles in The Crown



“I started to make and then design them and that was my career for a while. I would sell them to various outlets and then people wanted them repaired. And then I met Julie.”

Middleditch had been looking for another retail outlet when Tatchell suggested that she make her bears on site as an attraction to visitors. They quickly developed a rapport before setting up a business together.

“It wasn’t long before we were receiving many requests for repairs and restorations,” says Middleditch. “Not long after this, we began to dedicate our business to restorations alone.”

“We were approached by the production company Ricochet,” adds Tatchell, “to ask if we would be interested in being part of a new TV show, which turned out to be The Repair Shop and we loved the ethos behind the format of it.

Supplied Julie Tatchell, who now works on The Repair Shop, says right from the start she loved the ethos behind the format of the show.

“Many years of hard work, dedication, a passion for the subject and the history have got us here. We run a successful teddy bear and soft toy restoration business with a small workforce we have trained ourselves. Maintaining a good relationship with our clients enables the best outcome for the patient.

“We couldn’t have been blessed with a better opportunity than to have the platform that we do via The Repair Shop. A lot of people didn’t know such repairs could be done. Many tell us that we have inspired them to have a go at it themselves and that’s what we want to do.

“In fact we want to inspire people to do any sort of craft. If we were still sort of shut in our studio, constantly repairing this deluge of bears that just keep coming, we wouldn’t be able to do the more public side of what we do.

“We have had a number of years of experience now and so have a confidence that comes with that. But the basic, nitty gritty of what we do, the stitches that we use and the techniques, are nothing special. They’re nothing that anybody else couldn’t learn if they really wanted to. You just need the passion to do it.

“I’ve always been interested in having a go at different crafts and trying new things. I didn’t start with teddies like Amanda, but have grown to love them. They are special toys, aren’t they?”

“Every teddy is different and they’ve got these little faces and personalities,” adds Middleditch.

“So I never tire of them. I have over a hundred at home that I have collected. Most of the ones I made myself I have gifted.

Supplied The Repair Shop’s Amanda Middleditch says she never gets sick of working with teddy bears. “Every teddy is different,” she says, “and they’ve got these little faces and personalities.”

“I’ve got one special tiny bear that I’ve had since my childhood that my granddad made for me from vinyl that he got from a pair of boots that I’d outgrown and really loved.

“He saw that I was so upset, that he made this teddy out of them. It’s the funniest little thing you’ve ever seen but Granddad made him and I adore him.”

Tatchell reckons she has almost as many teddies but there is one that she will never forget losing and it’s all because of her mum.

“My earliest bear was called Yellow Ted and, sadly, my mum got rid of him. It’s a bit of a tragic story and her punishment has been to be publicly shamed by me over the years,” Tatchell laughs.

“She just decided I didn’t need him any more. I can remember vividly the scene when she told me. It was one of those, ‘I’m going to come and help you tidy up your bedroom because it’s a horrible mess and you don’t need this and you don’t need that’ moments. She says she can’t even remember throwing it away. But I know.”

The Repair Shop, TVNZ 1, Friday