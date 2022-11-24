Doc Martin - why did a 'one-off' show run for 18 years

Martin Clunes returns as Doc Martin for the final season of the series about a curmudgeonly GP with a blood phobia.

It is 18 years since Caroline Catz stepped on to the set of Doc Martin, for what she envisaged to be a short-run show.

“We thought it would be a one-off. We had no idea it would become so popular and that it would go on all these years,” says Catz, who plays Martin Ellingham’s long-suffering wife Louisa.

For her, the role was supposed to provide some light relief after a series of gruesome storylines in shows such as The Vice, DCI Banks, Murder In Suburbia and In Denial Of Murder.

Not that she is complaining about her character’s longevity.

Supplied Caroline Catz reveals that one time, 12 babies played her infant son James Henry.

“So much has happened in my work life and my Doc Martin life since the very early days. It was a very important job at a particular time in my life. I had one child who was very little, and now have two children,” says Catz, who is married to actor Michael Higgs.

In this latest season of Doc Martin, Louisa’s family has grown from one child to two – but there have been plenty of babies around.

“At the beginning we had 12 babies playing James Henry – that was difficult,” recalls Catz.

“Sometimes there would be green rooms with loads of babies and loads of mums. You know what filming is like – you have to wait around and babies don’t wait for anything. So you needed 12 of them to ensure you had a baby who was smiling or crying. You had the whole gamut of emotions in those rooms.

READ MORE:

* Martin Clunes shares his love of dogs in new local series Barkley Manor

* Doc Martin star Martin Clunes talks about the series' top dog

* Martin Clunes returns with 'mini-me' son on Doc Martin



“Those babies are now eight. Two mums are good friends and their sons are in the same class at school. Sometimes they come as extras in the school playground.”

For the latest series, just four tots double as the new Ellingham family member, daughter Mary Elizabeth (named after Doc Martin star Martin Clunes’ dog), with Elliott Blake as James Henry.

However, while they are playing happy families now, it initially seemed that Louisa and the surly surgeon were destined to remain apart.

Supplied Chicken, the Ellingham’s new pet, with Martin Clunes.

She opposed his appointment as Portwenn’s resident GP, jilted the Doc at the altar in series three, returned pregnant in series four and eventually married him in series six.

“There was always that thing of you can’t get them together because you need that tension,” says Catz.

“What is nice is that we found a way to bring them together but still maintain their differences and individual quirks, and accept they love each other, even though they don’t always connect.

“That evolution of their relationship over the years is something I’ve really believed has been interesting, especially when the kids arrived. It really does show up their different approaches, so there is a whole fresh source of tension between them.”

Emotions were also running high off set, but for a different reason.

“I was saying to Martin at the final read-through that I have not absorbed the fact that this is the end, not properly,” says Catz. “I am just parking it. That idea of it being over is something I am not prepared to face, which is why I am finding it quite difficult looking back over the series.”

Fans worldwide are also likely to find it difficult to say goodbye.

Doc Martin has been sold to more than 70 countries with the likes of Spain, France, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands making their own versions of the show.

“Maybe in years to come there will be Doc Martin conventions and we will get to meet all the other Doc Martins and Louisas,” says Catz.

In the meantime though, she is happy to reflect on her time in Cornwall and the way she has been welcomed into the community.

She has taken up sea swimming, been rowing with the Port Isaac (which doubles as Portwenn) Rowing Club, joins in the Wednesday night pub quiz and has adopted two Cornish ‘locals’.

“Our first dog Jethro was from round the corner in Delabole. It was very sad when he died of cancer when he was five,” she says.

“Then Ziggy came into our lives. He is a rescue dog and also from Cornwall – so two Cornish dogs.”

But Catz also has her eyes on another souvenir when the series wraps.

“On set there is a painting of Port Isaac in Doc and Louisa’s house I have my eye on before they strike the sets,” she says.

“I’ll be at the front of the queue for that painting.”

Doc Martin, TVNZ 1, Saturday