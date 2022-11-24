Why His Dark Materials star Ruth Wilson loves a little monkey business

His Dark Materials, the fantasy series based on the books of Philip Pulman, returns for a third and final season.

Ruth Wilson is mad about her monkey. She plays Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials, Jack Thorne’s epic adaptation of Philip Pullman’s trilogy of fantasy novels.

The story focuses on the coming of age of two children – Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) and Will Parry (Amir Wilson) – as they go on an increasingly perilous journey through parallel universes.

Everywhere she goes, the apparently villainous Mrs Coulter is accompanied by her daemon, a malevolent golden monkey which is a manifestation of her personality.

Ruth Wilson as the scheming Mrs Coulter

Wilson, 40, is speaking in the run-up to the third and final season of His Dark Materials.

In The Amber Spyglass, Mrs Coulter finally learns that she must let her daughter Lyra go.

Meanwhile, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) is gathering an army for a titanic battle against The Authority, the principal enemy in the series.

Wilson explains her attachment to Mrs Coulter’s daemon.

“I keep telling everyone I love my monkey. It’s weird because it’s just a little puppet. But it goes on quite a journey this season.

“One of the most emotional days for me on set was a poignant scene between the two of us. That was quite moving because what we had created from season one was the idea that the monkey reflects who Mrs Coulter really is.”

So, the actor continues, “That dynamic between the two was really intricate. I was constantly searching for it with Brian (Fisher) who played the monkey.

“That was something that we had developed and marked throughout. So it really pays off in the third season.”

Wilson proceeds to outline the evolution of the relationship between her character and her daemon, which mirrors Mrs Coulter’s own journey over the three series.

Ruth Wilson ... I'll always have the money with me.

“From the first season, you see her being quite violent with her monkey. She doesn’t like being on her own with it. It’s vicious. It’s nasty. There’s something self-loathing going on between them.

“But by the end, they’re holding each other and looking at each other’s eyes and she’s come to some kind of understanding and acceptance of herself.”

The other major development in The Amber Spyglass occurs in the relationship between Mrs Coulter and Lyra.

“Mrs Coulter finally gets Lyra and holds on to her, but then she realises that actually she has to let her daughter go.

“That’s what all parents have to do with their kids at some point; they have to let them go and become their own individual adults. That’s part of the reason why Mrs Coulter drugs Lyra and keeps her young.

“She wants to try and stop her from growing up and leaving. But she has to release and let her go and be a woman. So that’s kind of heart-breaking.”

The actor details what she has adored about playing Mrs Coulter for the past three seasons.

“What I love about her is her capacity to learn. She’s constantly curious and searching.

“I also just love that she has these tools of manipulation, which are wily feminine tools. When she uses them in the first two seasons, the intention is not particularly good.” However, “By the third season, she’s using those same tools and understanding actually how she can have a real impact. She realises that she can still use those tools, but for good and not for evil. She’s a complex woman, as we all are.”

His Dark Materials has been a hit all over the world.

Wilson assesses why the series has struck such a chord.

Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter with Dafne Keen as daughter Lyra.

“The story is about the power of imagination. As a child, you have this enormous capacity for imagination that adults tend to lose. So it’s a story about the specialness of children.

“Why do adults lose the power of imagination? Because they’ve become cynical and beaten down by life. So there’s something beautiful in that idea of storytelling.”

Wilson carries on, “I think there’s something beautifully domestic about it, too. It’s about the human interaction of mother and daughter, and it’s about first love. It’s all those things alongside these massive themes and ideological ideas.

“His Dark Materials will continue to be relevant to every nation across the globe because it’s basically human. And that’s what as people we have to deal with and understand and challenge.”

So for one last question. Where is the monkey right now?

“Not here,” Wilson exclaims. “But Brian did give me this sculpture with the monkey’s little face drawn on it. So I’ll always have a monkey with me.”

Dark Dark Materials, SoHo and Neon from Tuesday, December 6